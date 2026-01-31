CVT Vs. Automatic Transmission Fluid: What's The Difference

There are seven core fluids — eight, including differential, which isn't always on the list — that keep most gasoline engine cars running smoothly: fuel, coolant, power steering fluid, windshield wiper juice, brake fluid, motor oil, and transmission fluid. In certain cars, some fluids may see double-duty where similar properties are required, like brakes and clutches using a common reservoir. Generally, though, it's best to assume that different fluids are not interchangeable and shouldn't be mixed; for example, pouring oil into your wiper fluid reservoir is a terrible idea.

Pouring automatic transmission fluid (ATF) into a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is also a terrible idea, but it happens. That's understandable, because CVTs and automatics both shift gears on your behalf, and for many people, that's where the story ends. There are several cars you probably didn't even know came with a CVT. Yes, they're automatic, but they're not the same as the usual automatics.

ATF is typically dyed red to set it apart. CVT fluids can be green or yellow. But the material difference between ATF and CVT fluid lies in how each transmission goes about its business, and the related forces involved — particularly friction. Automatics don't like it, but CVTs need some to function properly. If you're not sure which fluid to use, or whether your car has a CVT or automatic, check the manufacturer specs for your car. It's the easiest way to avoid potential transmission failure.