Gas Vs. Hydraulic Shock Absorbers: What's The Difference

Shock absorbers — also known as dampers — do the dirty job of absorbing bumps and keeping your vehicle planted to the road, all while residing in the undercarriage and getting their fair share of heat, mud, and dirt. Shocks are different from struts, but they have a similar purpose, focused around dampening your car's spring and suspension movements to improve driving comfort. By keeping the springs in check, the dampers ensure that your car's wheels are constantly touching the pavement instead of bouncing uncontrollably.

Shock absorbers work by extracting heat from the suspension's movements using piston valves, rod assemblies, and hydraulic fluid. As the coil springs move up and down, the piston inside the dampers compresses hydraulic fluid, pushing it through the valve to create the necessary resistance. Modern jalopies can either come with oil-filled hydraulic shocks or gas-charged dampers. The type will typically depend on the make and model of your vehicle, and it's important to use the right one when servicing the suspension to preserve the stock ride comfort, handling, and ride height of your car. Both hydraulic and gas shock absorbers use oil or hydraulic fluid for damping, but the latter is purportedly better for performance applications due to its optimized design and construction.