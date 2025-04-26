Why You Should Care If Your Engine Uses A Timing Belt Or Chain

Do you know what a timing belt or a timing chain is and what they do? Could you find them on your vehicle's engine if you had to? If you answered no, don't sweat it. Both are buried behind a lot of covers and engine accessories and are rarely thought about outside of scheduled maintenance (or if they fail). Their obscurity, however, belies their great importance. An engine can't run without a timing belt or a timing chain, and depending on how an engine is designed, the failure of a timing belt or chain could lead to catastrophic engine failure.

So, what are they? Timing belts (and timing chains) are, in most cases, located on the front of an engine behind a sealed timing cover where they control engine valve timing. They do this by connecting the crankshaft to the engine's camshaft or camshafts to ensure that the engine's valves open at the proper time. This is different from ignition timing, which you also may or may not have heard of. Anyway, these important but often overlooked parts of your engine's insides rotate around a series of pulleys (belts) or gears (chains) constantly as your engine is running. As you can imagine they can, and do, wear out which can lead to rough running, poor performance, and, worst case scenario, even a mulched engine.

What's the difference, though, and why should you know which one your engine uses? Basically, it comes down to maintenance and potential repair costs.