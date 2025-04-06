What Happens If A Timing Belt Breaks On An Interference Engine?

When a timing belt or chain breaks, it severs the link between the crankshaft and the camshaft(s). This causes the valvetrain to stop moving while the crankshaft and pistons continue to work. With the valvetrain stopped, one or more valves will be stuck in the open position, and these open valves will be protruding into the space where pistons go. The pistons then come up on the compression or exhaust stroke and slam into the open valves. This will likely happen hundreds, if not thousands, of times before you can get the engine turned off, and by that point, the damage is already done.

What kind of damage? The really nasty, expensive kind of damage. Getting battered by a piston a few thousand times will bend the open valves or snap their heads off. The piston itself may get gouged or even punctured, and any debris from broken valves can damage cylinder walls. In some very unlucky cases, the connecting rods themselves might get damaged. All of this happens in the blink of an eye, and it renders the engine useless until it's repaired.

The good thing is that this kind of carnage is preventable. Every car, whether it has a timing belt or a timing chain, has set intervals for timing belt or chain maintenance and replacement. Sure, replacing a timing belt or chain is a pain and can be pricey, but it's cheaper than replacing a whole engine or scrapping the car. Oh, and my old Saturn? I ended up slapping a salvaged engine in it and driving it for four more years until I traded it in for a Kia Soul, one of the smaller cars readers said America should love.