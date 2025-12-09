Driving With Worn Shocks Or Struts Is A Bad Idea: Here's What Can Happen

Is your car giving you a rougher ride than usual? Does it seem to bounce more after you hit a bump? Do you hear a creaking noise as you drive down the road? Then you should probably get your shocks or struts inspected by a mechanic (here's the difference between shocks and struts if you're curious). However, that's easier said than done if cash is tight. If you've been squandering your money on frivolous things like food and shelter, you may be tempted to drive on those worn shocks just a little bit longer until you can get the funds together. We get it, but there are multiple reasons why you shouldn't put this repair off for too long.

For one thing, driving on worn shocks or struts can cost you a lot more down the road. When shocks stop absorbing the jolt of bumps, potholes, and rough pavement, other parts have to bear the brunt of those impacts. That means you can expect to replace your tires, brakes, and suspension parts a lot sooner than you would have to otherwise. Your tires are especially vulnerable, since worn shocks or struts can cause your wheels to misalign, and that can lead to uneven tire wear.

Then there's the safety aspect to consider. Misaligned wheels can cause your car to pull to one direction, even into another lane. An extra bouncy ride or reduced traction can make your vehicle hard to control. Worn shocks and struts can even cause your car to take longer to come to a complete stop. A vehicle that has worn-out shocks or struts just isn't safe or even roadworthy in many cases.