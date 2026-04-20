Does Towing Impact How Often You Have To Change Your Oil?

Skipping oil changes is just one of several mistakes that can ruin a diesel engine faster than you can say "holy smokes!" Even though the rising cost of oil products has made changing the oil of a diesel vehicle costlier than ever, adhering to more frequent oil changes might be worth the extra cost in the long run. And this is especially the case if you do a lot of heavy-duty work like frequent towing or hauling.

You see, there is such a thing as "normal" and "special" operating conditions in the maintenance section of the owner's manual (like the manual of a Ford F-150). Other brands may refer to it as "duty" instead of "operating conditions," but the idea is the same. Typically, it means that the servicing requirements of a vehicle operating under severe conditions would require more frequent maintenance, inspections, and fluid changes. It's why engine hours and idling hours matter in commercial trucks and heavy-duty equipment, and it all boils down to prevention and protecting your investment from premature wear and costly repairs.

Ford constitutes severe duty (or special operating conditions, to be more precise) for vehicles that tow a trailer or use a car-top carrier, do extensive idling or low-speed driving over long distances, make frequent short trips, operate in dusty or sandy conditions, and drive off-road. So yes, towing will definitely affect how often you need to change the oil. But it also involves more than just a basic oil change.