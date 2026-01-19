Here's What Using The Wrong Spark Plugs Can Do To Your Engine

All spark plugs may look the same to the untrained eye. Unfortunately, nothing could be further from the truth. For starters, spark plugs come in many types that are mainly differentiated by the exotic metals utilized on the tips of the center and ground electrodes. That's why you'll commonly hear car enthusiasts referring to copper, platinum, or iridium plugs when talking about their engines. In this regard, using the wrong kind of plug, like swapping copper plugs for an engine that requires iridium, will lead to performance issues, misfires, poor fuel economy, and a plug that degrades more quickly than usual.

And that's just the tip of the iceberg. As it turns out, spark plugs come in many sizes, too, and they have threads to compensate for the reach, diameter, and pitch of the firing end. This is important, since the diameter of the firing end should perfectly match the threads in the cylinder head. Using the wrong kind or forcing it to screw into the hole will surely strip or cross-thread the cylinder head, damaging it severely.

As you can tell by now, using the wrong spark plugs can lead to minor issues or bigger problems later on. However, there's also such a thing as a spark plug heat range, and not adhering to it could have dire consequences for your car's engine.