Volvo EX60 Starts At $59,795 But BMW's iX3 Might Be A Better Deal
I cannot overstate how important the EX60 is to Volvo. In a lot of ways, the electric crossover is make-or-break for the Swedish automaker, which has recently suffered through the cancellation of the tiny EX30 crossover and stumbled through the rollout of the buggy EX90 seven-seater EV. This car needs to work, and for it to work, it needs to take on some formidable competition like the all-new BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC EV. Now, we're getting another piece of the puzzle for how it's going to stack up to those two really promising EVs, because Volvo just laid out the EX60's pricing, and things are looking a bit mixed.
Volvo says the 2027 EX60 will start at an incredibly reasonable $59,795, including destination — undercutting the iX3 by over $3,000. That sounds all well and good in a bubble, but you've gotta consider the fact we've only got pricing for the all-wheel-drive iX3 50 xDrive right now. Volvo, on the other hand, has released the EX60's pricing across its full range. That $59,795 gets you a single-motor real-wheel drive EX60 P6. If you want an all-wheel-drive EX60 P10, you've gotta fork over $62,145. That's nearly equal to the iX3's $62,850 price tag — making it a bit of a tougher sell. You've also got to consider that there are cheaper versions of the iX3 coming eventually that'll almost certainly be more in line with the EX60's starting price. By the way, Mercedes hasn't released pricing for the GLC EV yet, so I can't say how the EX60 compares to that specific car.
Power players
Still, it's not all about the price. Specs certainly matter too, and unfortunately for the EX60, they also fall ever so slightly flat in comparison to the iX3. Volvo says the base-level EX60 P6 Plus — and better-equipped P6 Ultra ($66,395) — will have 307 miles of driving range, and they'll be able to add 155 miles of range to their 83 kWh battery packs in just 10 minutes and charge from 10-80% in 16 minutes while DC fast charging at a max rate of 320 kW. Undoubtedly, those are solid numbers, as is its 369 horsepower.
From there, you can step up to the EX60 P10 AWD Plus ($62,145) or Ultra ($68,745). This is where things get a bit more, well, murky. A 95-kWh battery means range improves to 322 miles, according to Volvo, and the fact that the max charging rate increases to 370 kW means charging times drop. Buyers will be able to add about 165 miles of range in just 10 minutes while DC fast charging, or they'll be able to charge for 10% to 80% in just 16 minutes. Respectable, sure, but the iX3 50 xDrive DC fast charge at up to 400 kW, adds back 185 miles of range in just 10 minutes and can travel up to 434 miles on a single charge when properly equipped. The only places the Volvo bests it is 10% to 80% charging times, which take 21 minutes, and power. The EX60 P10 pumps out 503 hp, compared with the iX3's 463, but I don't think anyone buying a Volvo is that concerned with power.
There's another echelon of the EX60 kingdom above the P10: the EX60 P12 AWD (no pricing just yet), and that monster puts out a gnarly 670 hp. The fact that it's the most powerful doesn't negate the fact that it's also the EX60 with the most range, with Volvo saying it can travel up to 400 miles on a single charge thanks to its 117 kWh battery. It can also add up to 173 miles of range in just 10 minutes and charge from 10% to 80% in just 19 minutes, according to Volvo, and it'll charge at a similar max rate of 370 kW to the P10.
I should note, all EX60s — regardless of trim level — run on the same 800-volt architecture that underpins Volvo's new SPA3 platform. It would be sort of silly if they didn't, no? They also charge up using a built-in NACS charging port, so you can hang out with Tesla Cybertruck owners at Supercharger stations. What a joy.
What you get
Volvo is all about safety — it always has been — and the EX60 is no different. It claims that this new crossover is one of the safest cars on the road today, thanks to the company's "HuginCore," which has a name inspired by Norse mythology. The EX60 comes standard with a whole suite of computers, sensors and monitors that keep an eye on what's going on in the world around you.
It also comes out of the box with Google Gemini, if you're into that sort of AI assistant crap, as well as a 15-inch OLED touchscreen with Google Built-in, Volvo's Pilot Assist suite of driver assistance technology and a 21-speaker Bose Premium Sound audio system.
When adding the "Ultra" trim level to the P6 and P10, Volvo says the EX60 is adorned with special badging, ventilated Nappa leather seats, a 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Premium Sound system, a dimmable electrochromic panoramic sunroof and trick integrated heated booster seats in the second row. I love those... even if I don't have a child.
If this sounds like your jam, Volvo says you can start scheduling test drives later this summer, and deliveries are expected shortly after that.
I know I don't sound too enthusiastic about the EX60, but I really do think it's a sweet-looking ride, and — depending on how it drives — a worthy competitor to the likes of the iX3 and GLC EV. Time will tell, though, if its slightly questionable value can be overlooked.