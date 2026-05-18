Volvo EX60 Starts At $59,795 But BMW's iX3 Might Be A Better Deal

Still, it's not all about the price. Specs certainly matter too, and unfortunately for the EX60, they also fall ever so slightly flat in comparison to the iX3. Volvo says the base-level EX60 P6 Plus — and better-equipped P6 Ultra ($66,395) — will have 307 miles of driving range, and they'll be able to add 155 miles of range to their 83 kWh battery packs in just 10 minutes and charge from 10-80% in 16 minutes while DC fast charging at a max rate of 320 kW. Undoubtedly, those are solid numbers, as is its 369 horsepower.

From there, you can step up to the EX60 P10 AWD Plus ($62,145) or Ultra ($68,745). This is where things get a bit more, well, murky. A 95-kWh battery means range improves to 322 miles, according to Volvo, and the fact that the max charging rate increases to 370 kW means charging times drop. Buyers will be able to add about 165 miles of range in just 10 minutes while DC fast charging, or they'll be able to charge for 10% to 80% in just 16 minutes. Respectable, sure, but the iX3 50 xDrive DC fast charge at up to 400 kW, adds back 185 miles of range in just 10 minutes and can travel up to 434 miles on a single charge when properly equipped. The only places the Volvo bests it is 10% to 80% charging times, which take 21 minutes, and power. The EX60 P10 pumps out 503 hp, compared with the iX3's 463, but I don't think anyone buying a Volvo is that concerned with power.

Volvo

There's another echelon of the EX60 kingdom above the P10: the EX60 P12 AWD (no pricing just yet), and that monster puts out a gnarly 670 hp. The fact that it's the most powerful doesn't negate the fact that it's also the EX60 with the most range, with Volvo saying it can travel up to 400 miles on a single charge thanks to its 117 kWh battery. It can also add up to 173 miles of range in just 10 minutes and charge from 10% to 80% in just 19 minutes, according to Volvo, and it'll charge at a similar max rate of 370 kW to the P10.

I should note, all EX60s — regardless of trim level — run on the same 800-volt architecture that underpins Volvo's new SPA3 platform. It would be sort of silly if they didn't, no? They also charge up using a built-in NACS charging port, so you can hang out with Tesla Cybertruck owners at Supercharger stations. What a joy.