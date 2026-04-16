Tesla Cybertruck Sales Propped Up By SpaceX Purchases
Recent Tesla Cybertruck sales numbers would have you believe Elon Musk's stainless steel monolith to conservative politics and UFC fight nights is selling reasonably well, but a closer look at the data shows that deliveries are actually being propped up by another one of his companies: SpaceX. We first told you about this story back in December, but we've now got a more concrete look at just how many trucks the company bought.
Musk's satellite and rocket company accounted for 1,279 of the 7,071 Cybertrucks registered in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Bloomberg. That works out to be over 18% of all Cybertrucks registered in the last three months of the year, data from S&P Global Mobility show, with the first purchase coming in October 2025. It wasn't just SpaceX, either. Musk's other companies bought a further 60 vehicles in that time period.
No matter how you slice it, though, SpaceX's purchases accounted for nearly 1-in-5 Cybertruck registrations between October and December of 2025. It isn't like that practice stopped in the new year, either, as a further 158 and 67 were sold to Musk-owned companies in January and February, respectively, Bloomberg reports. The purchases — which have a value that likely exceeds $10 million — have continued right on into 2026 and reinforce just how bad consumer demand has been for Musk's truck. Without sales to his other companies, Cybertruck registrations would have fallen 51% in 2025 Q4.
Fall from lack of grace
There simply aren't enough people willing to drive one of those things around, and that was before Musk got super cozy with alt-right governments across the globe.
In a lot of ways, the Cybertruck was supposed to be Tesla's second act — following up on the runaway successes of the Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y. Musk touted the ability to crank out a quarter million Cybertrucks a year while having them start at under $40,000. It's now become abundantly clear that those statements were at best exaggerations.
Currently, the cheapest Cybertruck money can buy will set you back (if you dare) $72,235, including destination. That means it's a whopping 81% more expensive than the $39,990 Musk promised at the reveal event.
Sales and production have also fallen short of the 250,000 mark by quite a wide margin. In 2025, Tesla moved just 20,237 Cybertrucks, according to InsideEVs. We know at least 1,300 of them were to Musk-owned companies in Q4. That number also represents an over 48% slide in sales from 2024, so it indicates that the people who wanted Cybertrucks have already bought them. Because of that, it's pretty easy to conclude that 2026 sales will probably be even worse.
It's not totally clear what Musk's companies are doing with their Cybertrucks. I mean, they're not particularly practical or, you know, good at being vehicles. At the very least, they're keeping the truck's sales somewhat afloat, and that'll surely keep investors happy. That's all that really matters, anyway. No?