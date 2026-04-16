Tesla Cybertruck Sales Propped Up By SpaceX Purchases

Recent Tesla Cybertruck sales numbers would have you believe Elon Musk's stainless steel monolith to conservative politics and UFC fight nights is selling reasonably well, but a closer look at the data shows that deliveries are actually being propped up by another one of his companies: SpaceX. We first told you about this story back in December, but we've now got a more concrete look at just how many trucks the company bought.

Musk's satellite and rocket company accounted for 1,279 of the 7,071 Cybertrucks registered in the U.S. during the fourth quarter of 2025, according to Bloomberg. That works out to be over 18% of all Cybertrucks registered in the last three months of the year, data from S&P Global Mobility show, with the first purchase coming in October 2025. It wasn't just SpaceX, either. Musk's other companies bought a further 60 vehicles in that time period.

No matter how you slice it, though, SpaceX's purchases accounted for nearly 1-in-5 Cybertruck registrations between October and December of 2025. It isn't like that practice stopped in the new year, either, as a further 158 and 67 were sold to Musk-owned companies in January and February, respectively, Bloomberg reports. The purchases — which have a value that likely exceeds $10 million — have continued right on into 2026 and reinforce just how bad consumer demand has been for Musk's truck. Without sales to his other companies, Cybertruck registrations would have fallen 51% in 2025 Q4.