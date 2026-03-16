For Sale: Volvo EX30 Wheels, Never Turned

The good news is, Volvo hasn't flipped the production switch just yet. Both the regular EX30 and the lifted EX30 Cross Country will finish out the 2026 model year in the U.S., and according to The Drive, "[a]ll current orders in the system will be produced with production winding down for the U.S. after the summer." So, if you already placed an order for an EX30, you should still get your car. Additionally, dealers will still be able to take U.S. orders until March 20, 2026. Other markets, including Canada and Mexico, however, won't see any changes.

Considering the average gas price in the U.S. is currently more than $3.70 a gallon and has jumped about $0.80 a gallon since Trump and Netanyahu started their completely unnecessary war with Iran, personally, I might have held off on canceling the most affordable EV in Volvo's lineup until we see how rising gas prices impact EV sales. At the moment, we have no idea how high gas prices are going to climb, but the Gas Buddy Guy doesn't expect us to see any relief any time soon.

As gas prices continue to close in on $4 a gallon, it makes sense that we'll see new car buyers place an increased importance on fuel economy. In the past, that's meant smaller engines and hybrids, but even with higher MSRPs, EVs offer the ability to save significant money on fuel without compromising on size or power. Will that translate to better EV sales, though? Would the demand for the EX30 actually jump enough to change the business case? That's a lot harder to say.

It's not like Volvo execs don't know the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, and gas prices are rising. If they still chose to pull the plug on the EX30 without even waiting to see how higher gas prices change EV sales in the U.S., maybe quality issues really do explain it. Then again, if that were the case, why kill the EX30 here while still offering it in other markets?