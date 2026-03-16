For Sale: Volvo EX30 Wheels, Never Turned
The Volvo EX30 starts at $40,345 including destination and offers up to 261 miles of range, along with a visually appealing cabin and driving dynamics that make it feel more like a hot hatch than an electric SUV. Throw in some great styling, and the EX30 starts to sound pretty tempting if you're looking for an affordable-ish new EV. Unfortunately for our largely U.S.-based readers, Volvo just confirmed to The Drive that it's killing off the EX30. Not for the world, though, just for everyone who lives in Trump's America.
According to Volvo, it made the decision to stop selling its most affordable EV here based on "a thorough evaluation of our business and operational strategies and is a direct response to shifting market conditions and financial factors." Reading between the lines, you could be forgiven for assuming Republicans are just so hostile toward EVs, Volvo can no longer justify selling its most affordable model here in the States. But as disastrous as Republicans' hatred of EVs and love of tariff taxes has already been, there may be a little more to Volvo's decision.
Earlier this month, Edmunds published another long-term update on the EX30 titled "Our Volvo EX30 Is an Absolute Tech Nightmare" that includes a long list of complaints, as well as the line, "The tech gets in the way of nearly everything you need to do with the EX30, making even a simple car wash a hassle." That update also came about a week after Reuters reported Volvo was recalling 40,000 EX30s over fears their batteries may burst into flames. So, while the EX30 had a lot of potential, it hasn't exactly been problem-free.
Not all bad news
The good news is, Volvo hasn't flipped the production switch just yet. Both the regular EX30 and the lifted EX30 Cross Country will finish out the 2026 model year in the U.S., and according to The Drive, "[a]ll current orders in the system will be produced with production winding down for the U.S. after the summer." So, if you already placed an order for an EX30, you should still get your car. Additionally, dealers will still be able to take U.S. orders until March 20, 2026. Other markets, including Canada and Mexico, however, won't see any changes.
Considering the average gas price in the U.S. is currently more than $3.70 a gallon and has jumped about $0.80 a gallon since Trump and Netanyahu started their completely unnecessary war with Iran, personally, I might have held off on canceling the most affordable EV in Volvo's lineup until we see how rising gas prices impact EV sales. At the moment, we have no idea how high gas prices are going to climb, but the Gas Buddy Guy doesn't expect us to see any relief any time soon.
As gas prices continue to close in on $4 a gallon, it makes sense that we'll see new car buyers place an increased importance on fuel economy. In the past, that's meant smaller engines and hybrids, but even with higher MSRPs, EVs offer the ability to save significant money on fuel without compromising on size or power. Will that translate to better EV sales, though? Would the demand for the EX30 actually jump enough to change the business case? That's a lot harder to say.
It's not like Volvo execs don't know the Strait of Hormuz is blocked, and gas prices are rising. If they still chose to pull the plug on the EX30 without even waiting to see how higher gas prices change EV sales in the U.S., maybe quality issues really do explain it. Then again, if that were the case, why kill the EX30 here while still offering it in other markets?