2027 Volvo EX60 Is A Quiet Trip Into An AI-Powered Future
Volvo hopes its upcoming EX60 electric SUV will be a game-changer for the Swedish automaker. While besting the current Volvo lineup in terms of range and charging speed, the qualities that separate the 2027 EX60 from the sea of electric SUVs can't be easily quantified for a spec sheet. The library-silent machine, even at triple-digit speeds, redefines the term "quiet luxury." However, the built-in technology, including a Google Gemini AI assistant, might be overwhelming for a driver looking for a more tactile ride.
Full disclosure: Volvo invited me to Gothenburg, Sweden to take a ride in the EX60. The manufacturer paid my airfare and accommodations for the three-night stay.
The EX60 is built on Volvo's new SPA3 platform, which delivers impressive battery performance at the SUV's three trim levels. The high-end P12 trim features a 117-kWh battery with up to an estimated 400 miles of range, while the mid-tier P10's 95-kWh battery has 320 miles of range, and the low-end P6's 83-kWh battery has a 310-mile range. On the charging front, the EX60 has a native NACS port and can charge 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes for the lower two trims. Just add an extra minute to the P12 model.
Battery performance does translate to the pavement. In P12 guise the SUV's twin-motor AWD layout produces 670 horsepower and boasts a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds. The 503-hp P10 trim has a slightly slower 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. It's a different story for the P6, as the low-end trim is rear-wheel drive with a single 369-hp motor fitted to the rear axle. Before you let your high-speed imagination wander, all trim levels are electronically limited to 112 miles per hour.
EX60 provides a quiet and smooth ride at almost any speed
Volvo isn't quite ready to let us drive the EX60, but the automaker did take us for a ride in the new electric SUV around its Hällered Proving Ground. The test center is paved in laser-accurate recreations of real-world roads, from worn English country lanes to slabbed Los Angeles-area freeways. With a floor-mounted battery pack, the electric SUV performed in high-speed cornering as well as any vehicle with a low center of gravity.
The EX60 capably flew over the rough, uneven surfaces put in its path. The active suspension provided a comfortable ride, but the driver can fine-tune it to their preferences. Volvo distilled suspension options down to three settings: normal, soft and firm. They're exactly what they sound like. Firm is pointer and more responsive, but you'll feel every bump. Soft is a more luxurious ride, but floatier compared to the other options.
Speaking of luxurious, the finale of the ride-along was a blast around the Hällered's banked high-speed oval. It was completely silent inside the EX60 despite the high speeds. The Volvo is fitted with an active noise cancellation system, using five microphones mounted on the vehicle that record low-frequency sounds and speakers that seamlessly cancel them out inside the cabin. While you would expect the intense air buffeting to overwhelm the ANC system, it felt like I was hurtling around in a chapel.
The wingtip handles are electronic, but they feel mechanical
The most controversial aspect of the EX60 will likely be the door handle design. The wingtip handles sprout from the SUV's beltline. In practice, these handles are as intuitive to use as a traditional handle. You just reach out and grab it. The handle isn't mechanical, but the electronic control does feature haptic feedback, briefly vibrating like a gaming controller as the door latch disengages. Then, you simply pull the door open with the handle in the same motion.
Volvo claimed that the decision to use wingtip handles and keep the door panels smooth added roughly 1.5 miles of range. Efficiency aside, the EX60's handles are a far more elegant solution than those used by other automakers, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E's push buttons or Tesla's flush handles.
With Volvo being Volvo, safety was a concern. Johan Rasmusson explained that the automaker consulted Swedish fire and rescue officials about the wingtip handles. After a heavy impact, the door mechanism isn't important because emergency responders typically use the jaws of life. The handles could also serve as leverage points to rip the doors off if necessary. For occupants attempting to escape, the doors operate independently of each other and the internal handles are mechanical.
The EX60's hands-free experience is built around Google's Gemini AI
There's a lot to love about the EX60's interior, from the center-mounted glovebox to minimalist design, but your opinion will be heavily shaped by how you feel about screens inside cars. The electric SUV features a 15-inch center display curved outward for the benefit of both the driver and passenger. While the hazard lights are still controlled by a physical button, everything else is accessible via the display. It doesn't end there for tech.
Volvo built the EX60's hands-free experience around Gemini, Google's AI assistant. The Swedish automaker is a lead development partner with Android Auto, enabling its vehicles to receive feature updates before its marketplace competitors. Drivers can have lag-free conversations with Gemini. The AI can access vehicle data, including the EX60's cameras. Drivers can ask about nearby businesses or whether they can park in a spot.
I don't use AI assistants, but it would definitely make use of the EX60's 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The SUV comes pre-installed with Apple Music, providing an immersive Dolby Atmos experience. Not to mention, there's also the off-road-focused EX60 Cross Country with a stainless-steel skid plate. Only time will tell if the EX60 is the game-changer that Volvo is hoping for. Production of P6 and P10 EX60 begins next month, while the high-end P12 will enter production later this year. Full pricing has yet to be released.