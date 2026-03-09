2027 Volvo EX60 Is A Quiet Trip Into An AI-Powered Future

Volvo hopes its upcoming EX60 electric SUV will be a game-changer for the Swedish automaker. While besting the current Volvo lineup in terms of range and charging speed, the qualities that separate the 2027 EX60 from the sea of electric SUVs can't be easily quantified for a spec sheet. The library-silent machine, even at triple-digit speeds, redefines the term "quiet luxury." However, the built-in technology, including a Google Gemini AI assistant, might be overwhelming for a driver looking for a more tactile ride.

Full disclosure: Volvo invited me to Gothenburg, Sweden to take a ride in the EX60. The manufacturer paid my airfare and accommodations for the three-night stay.

Volvo

The EX60 is built on Volvo's new SPA3 platform, which delivers impressive battery performance at the SUV's three trim levels. The high-end P12 trim features a 117-kWh battery with up to an estimated 400 miles of range, while the mid-tier P10's 95-kWh battery has 320 miles of range, and the low-end P6's 83-kWh battery has a 310-mile range. On the charging front, the EX60 has a native NACS port and can charge 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes for the lower two trims. Just add an extra minute to the P12 model.

Battery performance does translate to the pavement. In P12 guise the SUV's twin-motor AWD layout produces 670 horsepower and boasts a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds. The 503-hp P10 trim has a slightly slower 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. It's a different story for the P6, as the low-end trim is rear-wheel drive with a single 369-hp motor fitted to the rear axle. Before you let your high-speed imagination wander, all trim levels are electronically limited to 112 miles per hour.