2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Paves The Way For Every Upcoming Mercedes

When it comes to the outside of the GLC EV, the first thing you're going to notice is the biggest thing, that eye-catching grille up front that Mercedes says both "marks an important milestone and redefines the face of the brand." The "grille" has a wide chrome frame, a smoked-glass-look mesh structure and integrated contour lighting. Of course, there's an illuminated version available that you simply must get, which comes with 942 polycarbonate backlit dots, as well as an illuminated three-pointed star.

Other than the grille, the GLC EV isn't that wild-looking. That isn't to say it's not a handsome crossover — it definitely is, but it's fairly conservative by modern EV standards. For the most part, the GLC EV looks like a pretty conventional Mercedes-Benz crossover, though it's not nearly as blob-like as the EQE SUV. It's a nice mix between gas-powered crossovers like the existing GLC and the EQ models.

As will become standard new Mercedes-Benz fare, the headlights have three-pointed-star-shaped running lights, and the taillight bar contains small encircled star LEDs like on the recent GT XX concept. The car also comes with plenty of chrome to keep even the most traditional Mercedes fan happy, and there's a small roof spoiler at the top of the trunk to help with aerodynamics and disguise the GLC EV's sloping roofline. Mercedes says the GLC has a drag coefficient of 0.26, which is pretty good but slightly off the mark of the newly released BMW iX3, which will be the GLC's biggest competitor. You can get up to 21-inch wheels if you aren't too worried about the car's range, but 20s come as standard.