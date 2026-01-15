Volvo EX60 Will Eventually Let Google's Gemini AI Access All Your Car's Cameras

Volvo has a lot riding on a successful launch of its upcoming EX60 electric midsize crossover. The Swedish automaker is releasing updates in a gradual trickle, sharing its projected maximum range previously, and today's nugget of news concerns the EX60's advanced technology suite, specifically the integration of Google's artificial intelligence program Gemini. The EX60 will be the first Volvo to launch with Gemini, which is meant to make interfacing with the vehicle a more human-like experience. This involves conversational voice commands, and continual updates that will deeper integrate Gemini with the car's systems, eventually using "the EX60's cameras to see what you see and answer questions about the world around you."

Volvo also touts the safety benefits of its enhanced AI voice assistant capabilities, saying, "Gemini makes every drive more helpful by providing hands-free control of everything that matters on the road. Drivers can stay focused on the drive, reducing the need to look at the central display." The Volvo EX60 has not yet been officially revealed yet, but this statement makes me wonder if it will have a similar layout to the EX30, with no dedicated gauge display behind the steering wheel. We will be present at the launch of the EX60 next week on January 21, but until then, details are sparse.