Volvo EX60 Will Have Longer Range And Faster Charging Than Its More Expensive EX90 Sibling

Swedish carmaker Volvo has had a rough go of it lately with an aging product lineup and new models that are burdened with underbaked software, but Volvo hopes that all will change with the introduction of its new electric midsize SUV, the EX60. In the same way that the EX90 is effectively an electrified version of the XC90, the EX60 will effectively be an electrified version of Volvo's best-selling XC60, but the EX60 will be built on a new 800-volt electric architecture that, on paper at least, seems remarkably compelling. If the DNA from Volvo's smallest EV, the EX30, translates to the EX60, then it'll be a great car.

The EX60s full design will be revealed later this month, but until then Volvo is teasing us with some titillating technical tidbits prior to the official launch. Volvo estimates the all-wheel-drive EX60 will have a maximum range of 400 miles, and it will DC fast-charge at speeds of 400 kW, allowing it to gain 168 miles back in just 10 minutes. Those two figures are comparable to those of the upcoming BMW iX3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC EV which are likely to be the Volvo EX60's closest competitors, and it's also a lot better than the 310 miles of range and 250-kW fast-charging of the larger, more expensive EX90.