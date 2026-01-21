2027 Volvo EX60 Debuts With Rugged Cross Country Trim, Chiseled Looks And Lots Of Tech

Up until now, Volvo has only released a trail of informational breadcrumbs about its upcoming EX60 midsize electric crossover, including the 400-mile maximum range of the all-wheel-drive model and its integration of Google Gemini AI, but now we finally get to see it and learn some more about it. The official design of the 2027 EX60 is now public, and yes, looks are subjective, but I think it's one handsome car.

The photos also show us that the EX60 will not forego a dedicated driver's display like its EX30 little brother, but it is hamstrung by a different questionable design choice: tiny vestigial fins mounted at the base of the windows that function as door handles, á la one Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Volvo

Other than the design other new details are limited, but they include its trim structure, its implementation of an NACS charge port, its 28-speaker Bower & Wilkins stereo, and the announcement of the ruggedized EX60 Cross Country trim (coming as a 2028 model) with an available extra 0.6 inches of ground clearance, seen at the top of this story.