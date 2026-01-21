2027 Volvo EX60 Debuts With Rugged Cross Country Trim, Chiseled Looks And Lots Of Tech
Up until now, Volvo has only released a trail of informational breadcrumbs about its upcoming EX60 midsize electric crossover, including the 400-mile maximum range of the all-wheel-drive model and its integration of Google Gemini AI, but now we finally get to see it and learn some more about it. The official design of the 2027 EX60 is now public, and yes, looks are subjective, but I think it's one handsome car.
The photos also show us that the EX60 will not forego a dedicated driver's display like its EX30 little brother, but it is hamstrung by a different questionable design choice: tiny vestigial fins mounted at the base of the windows that function as door handles, á la one Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Other than the design other new details are limited, but they include its trim structure, its implementation of an NACS charge port, its 28-speaker Bower & Wilkins stereo, and the announcement of the ruggedized EX60 Cross Country trim (coming as a 2028 model) with an available extra 0.6 inches of ground clearance, seen at the top of this story.
Three battery choices and five different trim levels
The 2027 EX60 will arrive in the U.S this summer, rides on Volvo's latest SPA3 architecture, and it will be available with three different battery sizes. The base EX60 P6 is the only rear-wheel-drive model and the only one available with an 80-kWh usable battery that fuels the rear-mounted motor to produce 369 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, allowing for a maximum estimated range of 310 miles with the smallest 20-inch wheels. The EX60 P10 is the mid-grade trim, with standard all-wheel drive, a 91-kWh battery, 503 hp and 524 lb-ft of torque, and a 320-mile maximum range. Then there's the top P12 trim, with a whopping 112-kWh battery that's capable of a 400-mile range, and 670 hp and 583 lb-ft that'll move it from 0-to-60 mph in just 3.8 seconds.
The 2028 EX60 Cross Country will hit our shores next summer and will only be offered in the P10 trim with a 300-mile estimated range, and the P12 trim, which has not received an official range estimate yet. Cross Country models get a new Frost Green color, as well as tweaked styling, special wheels, and stainless steel skidplates to protect vital components from unseen hazards. Despite this, its air suspension is only capable of lifting the EX60's ride height from 7 inches to 7.6 inches.
No prices are available yet, but expect customer deliveries to start for some trims this summer
As previously announced, the EX60 will be brimming with impressive technology, including the newest version of Volvo's own HuginCore processor, as well as tech from Google, NVIDIA, and Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Volvo claims the new infotainment system will provide users with a lag-free experience that responds quickly, and a UX that provides quicker access to key functions, which will be a welcome shift from Volvo's recent software woes. It's also the first car to feature Volvo's newly patented multi-adaptive seatbelt, which will better protect front seat occupants of a wider array of body types than all other seatbelts.
Volvo says that production of the EX60 starts this spring, and U.S. buyers can expect orders to open late this spring. Unfortunately, it also says that it will start EX60 deliveries with the P6 and P10 variants this summer, but those hoping for a P12 trim will have to wait until "soon after that." The Cross Country will arrive a year after the standard car in summer of 2027.
The Volvo EX60 looks to be a promising midsize electric crossover for Volvo, and a potentially huge moneymaker, which the Swedish automaker could really use right about now. As long as it's not astronomically priced and Volvo's bug-free software claims hold true, then it just might be exactly the winner Volvo is hoping for.