Driving The 2027 Infiniti QX65 Had Me Thinking 'Oh, For FX's Sake!'

The interior of the QX65 is a fairly nice place to be, especially in top-level Autograph trim, but I get the overwhelming feeling that it was created more from the perspective of what would impress buyers at a dealership rather than what is going to look good, be functional and stand the test of time.

Yes, it's got all of the things we look for in a luxury car interior: quilted leather, real wood, actual metal, a 20-speaker audio system and a pair of large screens. But none of it feels particularly forward-thinking or quality-focused. There's an air of cheapness to this $71,000-plus crossover. So much of the switchgear, whether it's on the steering wheel, the physical HVAC controls or the screens themselves, is plucked right out of Nissan products that cost less than half the price of this thing.

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Yet, on a showroom floor, buyers probably won't notice that. They also aren't going to notice the slippery leather, fingerprint-loving piano black plastic, touchscreen graphics from the early 2010s, and very plasticky-feeling door handles. Hell, they probably won't even notice that the 1,200-watt, 20-speaker Klipsch audio system doesn't sound all that great. I mean, it's fine, but I expected more out of a car with headrests that look like Dr. Earman.

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At the very least, the heated and cooled seats those headrests are connected to are pretty damn comfortable, and they've even got a massage function on the top trim. Though even this is a bit more showroom showstopper than anything, because it doesn't feel like it's doing much other than inflating and deflating the lumbar support, but someone at a dealer will read a brochure saying it has massaging seats and not think anything more than that.

The two screens, both 12.3 inches, do a fairly good job of telling you all the information you need to know, but graphics are a bit, well, lacking. I will say the gauge cluster is incredibly customizable, and you can put pretty much whatever info you can dream of into it — other than a full-screen map. That's just a bridge too far, apparently. The center infotainment display, on the other hand, looks and feels old. Its graphics remind me of the late Obama administration, and its operation reminds me of the first Trump administration. It's a rough combination.

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This can be fixed by hooking up wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, as well as using the standard Google built-in features. Usually, even with a wireless connection I still plug my iPhone in because CarPlay is such a battery drain. Not this time, though, because the QX65 has one amazing thing on the inside: a 15-watt Qi2 wireless charger with a fan and magnet built in. Basically, it operates like a MagSafe charger in the car, making sure the phone doesn't overheat or flop around when accelerating or cornering. It's amazing, and I need this to show up everywhere.

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Something else the QX65 does exceedingly well is provide you with space. I've already mentioned how big the cargo area is, but because this SUV is so massive, nearly every interior dimension is gargantuan (other than rear headroom at 36.9 inches). At 6-foot-1 — which I need to remind you all that I am every time I can — I can easily fit behind my own seating position in the second row with room to spare, though my head does brush up against the ceiling. Up front, there's plenty of space as well. My co-driver and I actually remarked that it felt almost like a full-size SUV with how far apart we were sitting, which makes sense. If space is what you're looking for, this is going to be hard to beat.