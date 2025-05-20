2026 Infiniti QX60 Gets A Luxurious Revamp Inside And Out

The refined interior of the 2026 Infiniti QX60 is apparent from the moment you climb inside. The highest trim features quilted stitching on the seats inspired by kimonos. You'll also notice the headrest speakers that look like a cobra's neck hoods. Those speakers are a part of the crossover's Klipsch audio systems. First seen on the QX80, the Individual Audio technology allows the driver and passenger to tailor their audio to their demands. The driver can listen to directions while the passenger beside them listens to music or takes a phone call, both isolated from each other.

This level of convenience carries over to the driving experience. ProPILOT Assist 2.1 on the Autograph trims allows for hands-free driving under certain freeway conditions. On the opposite end of the speed spectrum, a surround-view camera system allows the driver to see around the vehicle, with a new wide-angle front view that will allow drivers to park the QX60 without fear on hitting anything in their immediate surroundings. In 3D view, drivers can swipe around their car as if they were viewing it through Google Maps satellite imagery. And yes, Google's apps are built into the QX60's standard dual 12.3-inch display. Tiago Castro, vice president of Infiniti Americas, said: