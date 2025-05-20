2026 Infiniti QX60 Gets A Luxurious Revamp Inside And Out
It feels like the current Infiniti QX60 was launched just yesterday. In fact, the luxury crossover's second generation debuted only three years ago. Infiniti revealed an eye-catching facelift for the 2026 QX60 on Monday, inspired by the 2025 QX80's distinctive styling. Tech improvements and interior touch-ups ensure it isn't a skin-deep revamp, but don't expect any changes in the engine bay despite the debut of a Sport trim.
The QX60 crossover's interpretation of Infiniti's Artistry in Motion design language is eye-catching, with body panels that have a far more sculpted appearance than other Infiniti models, especially around the wheel arches. The exterior's most notable changes are seen at the front. The redesigned grille has intersecting angular slats reminiscent of a bamboo forest, and the daylight running lights now feature a dashed piano key design, similar to its sister QX80. All of this frames the Infiniti emblem, which is illuminated on the Autograph trim. Infiniti is also making the 2026 QX60 available in Deep Emerald, a newly offered green that evokes the leather furniture of an old-money social club.
The revamp is more than skin-deep
The refined interior of the 2026 Infiniti QX60 is apparent from the moment you climb inside. The highest trim features quilted stitching on the seats inspired by kimonos. You'll also notice the headrest speakers that look like a cobra's neck hoods. Those speakers are a part of the crossover's Klipsch audio systems. First seen on the QX80, the Individual Audio technology allows the driver and passenger to tailor their audio to their demands. The driver can listen to directions while the passenger beside them listens to music or takes a phone call, both isolated from each other.
This level of convenience carries over to the driving experience. ProPILOT Assist 2.1 on the Autograph trims allows for hands-free driving under certain freeway conditions. On the opposite end of the speed spectrum, a surround-view camera system allows the driver to see around the vehicle, with a new wide-angle front view that will allow drivers to park the QX60 without fear on hitting anything in their immediate surroundings. In 3D view, drivers can swipe around their car as if they were viewing it through Google Maps satellite imagery. And yes, Google's apps are built into the QX60's standard dual 12.3-inch display. Tiago Castro, vice president of Infiniti Americas, said:
"The luxurious yet practical QX60 is a core part of the INFINITI lineup, and this refreshed 2026 model is a continuation of our product renaissance that will propel INFINITI toward its future vision."
The QX60 Sport is all bark with the same bite
Infiniti is offering a new Sport trim for the 2026 QX60. To open with the bad news, the Sport doesn't feature any significant performance upgrades. The QX60 retains the same turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine that produces 268 horsepower. However, the aesthetic changes could be worthwhile for someone looking for an aggressive-looking crossover. The Sport trim features a mesh grille reminiscent of a chain-link fence and glossy black 20-inch wheels. For the interior, Infiniti opted for a premium dark blue instead of the gaudy splashes of red or orange seen in the performance offering from other automakers.
The 2026 Infiniti QX60 will be available later this year, and pricing will be announced in the coming months. Infiniti has leaned on the QX60 over the past few years as the crossover is the brand's best-selling model. Hopefully, the refreshed crossover will help Infiniti transition as it ends production on the dated and poorly selling QX50 and QX55.