2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE Refresh Will Have You Seeing Stars

Mercedes-Benz isn't quite ready to redesign the midsize GLE, but another refresh certainly never hurts. After spending a little time driving a camouflaged prototype in the desert, we left with the impression that Mercedes had done a little more than just update the GLE's headlights to better match the CLA's new design language, but we also hadn't seen the final design. That wait is now over, so here you go. Meet the newly refreshed 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLE Coupe.

According to the folks at Mercedes, the refreshed version of the refreshed version of the GLE features "approximately 3,000 new or revised components." You get an updated front bumper with a larger grille chrome-framed grille and an illuminated Mercedes logo in the middle, as well as a new generation of the German automaker's side-view mirrors. There are also some new wheel and paint options, including the colors Dark Petrol and Manufaktur Patagonia Red Metallic. But as far as exterior changes go, the big story is new the new star-shaped headlight and taillight designs.

Mercedes-Benz

We've known for a while that the CLA's star-shaped headlights would spread to other vehicles, and the GLE is no exception. Personally, I prefer the look of the refreshed GLS's headlights, but and am ambivalent about how they look on the GLE. I'm sure plenty of other people will have much stronger opinions one way or the other. You should know, though, that if you do buy a GLE, you will be forever marked as someone who couldn't afford a GLS, even at night. To help differentiate the two SUVs, Mercedes gave the GLE two stars in each taillight but upped that to three on the GLS. You've got to pay up if you want a three-star Mercedes SUV.

That said, there's more to the GLE's new headlights than the stars. They also feature Mercedes' latest generation of lighting technology, reducing weight by about 25% while also decreasing energy usage by a claimed 50%. They should be brighter and help you see better at night, and oncoming drivers will appreciate that the GLE now offers a partial high beam function that promises to avoid blinding them while still illuminating the road better than more traditional headlight designs. Additionally, the cornering light should also be more effective now.