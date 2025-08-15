Infiniti QX65 Monograph Concept Looks Good, But It Still Doesn't Capture The FX's Magic

While Mercedes-Benz and BMW may have been the first to market with high-end sporty SUVs, and the Porsche Cayenne revolutionized the segment, there is one early-aughts crossover that stood far above the rest (and still does) in terms of design: the first-generation Infiniti FX. Introduced at the 2002 Detroit Auto Show following a concept that came a year earlier, the absolutely stunning FX was the first modern SUV with a coupe profile, kicking off a trend that is only growing in popularity today. Its G35-based platform gave it a fantastic stance, not to mention excellent dynamics — contemporary reviews said it was even sharper than the Cayenne.

The second-gen FX (later renamed QX70) was cool, but it wasn't quite as impactful as the original. When that model was discontinued following the 2017 model year, Infiniti was left without a true performance SUV in the lineup. The QX55 came out as a coupe version of the middling QX50 and was met with a very underwhelming reception; production of the QX50 and QX55 will end later this year, but dealers won't notice for months.

Infiniti isn't giving up on the segment, though. Unveiled at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, the new Infiniti QX65 Monograph concept closely previews the production QX65 that will arrive potentially as soon as the end of this year. Infiniti says that the QX65 Monograph channels the design of the original FX, and while the visual connection is there in some important ways, it still doesn't capture the magic of the FX.