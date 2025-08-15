Infiniti QX65 Monograph Concept Looks Good, But It Still Doesn't Capture The FX's Magic
While Mercedes-Benz and BMW may have been the first to market with high-end sporty SUVs, and the Porsche Cayenne revolutionized the segment, there is one early-aughts crossover that stood far above the rest (and still does) in terms of design: the first-generation Infiniti FX. Introduced at the 2002 Detroit Auto Show following a concept that came a year earlier, the absolutely stunning FX was the first modern SUV with a coupe profile, kicking off a trend that is only growing in popularity today. Its G35-based platform gave it a fantastic stance, not to mention excellent dynamics — contemporary reviews said it was even sharper than the Cayenne.
The second-gen FX (later renamed QX70) was cool, but it wasn't quite as impactful as the original. When that model was discontinued following the 2017 model year, Infiniti was left without a true performance SUV in the lineup. The QX55 came out as a coupe version of the middling QX50 and was met with a very underwhelming reception; production of the QX50 and QX55 will end later this year, but dealers won't notice for months.
Infiniti isn't giving up on the segment, though. Unveiled at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, the new Infiniti QX65 Monograph concept closely previews the production QX65 that will arrive potentially as soon as the end of this year. Infiniti says that the QX65 Monograph channels the design of the original FX, and while the visual connection is there in some important ways, it still doesn't capture the magic of the FX.
Front-wheel-drive woes
The QX65's fastback roofline is the clearest link to the FX. It's even more well resolved than the QX55's, a bit curvier and with a prominent spoiler at the edge of the roof that wraps around the rear window. The side window profile and D-pillar shape evokes the FX as well, and the bronze window trim is a nice touch.
But the QX65 is clearly based on a front-wheel-drive platform (likely the same one as the QX60), and its proportions are just not nearly as good as those of the FX, which shared its rear-wheel-drive architecture with cars like the Infiniti G35 and Nissan 350Z. The first-gen FX had a long hood, short overhangs and an excellent dash-to-axle ratio. The QX65, in contrast, has a stubby hood, a longer front overhang, and almost no dash-to-axle. It has some sculptural surfacing along the body, and black wheel arches that are flared out a bit house 22-inch wheels, but that's not enough to give the QX65 a truly awesome stance.
The production QX65 will look just like this
Putting that aside, the rest of the QX65 Monograph is attractive. I'm a fan of Infiniti's current face, and this concept adds new dimension to the look. The gaping grille's layered three-dimensional pattern is inspired by Japanese bamboo forests agitated by a storm, and the upper edge has a bunch of segmented LEDs that connect to the piano key running lights, making the vehicle appear wider. The actual headlights flank the grille, with air curtains below them. At the back it's got a segmented light bar with three protruding vertical sections on both ends, inspired the tailfins on a jumbo jet.
I've got to give it up for the satin paint, which is a color-shifting hue called Twilight that "mimics the moment when twilight fades into night." It appears reddish-purple at first, with a shimmering gold undertone coming alive when touched by light. In addition to the window line, there are bronze accents on the grille and wheels, too. Color and materials choices aside, the QX65 Monograph's design looks extremely production-ready, down to the CHMSL and mirrors. Expect the real thing to be essentially identical.
Start of a new era
Infiniti's senior vice president of global design Alfonso Albaisa says the QX65 "proudly stands apart in the cluttered midsize luxury space," and that the design is "headlined by the expectation-defying fastback roof silhouette." I don't think either of those things are true. While it's an attractive design I don't think it stands out nearly enough, and its roofline isn't unexpected at all — in fact, it's exactly what I expect, especially following the QX55. And again, the roofline isn't my problem here. That callback to the FX is clear, I just think there needs to be a lot more than a similarly shaped greenhouse to elicit the same feelings that the FX brought out of people.
At least the QX65 Monograph is a sign that Infiniti is still serious about good design, and that it's investing in new product. Vice president of Infiniti Americas Tiago Castro says the QX65 is "a signal that Infiniti is moving decisively into its next era." I hope that new era is a good one.