Nearly 450,000 Nissans And Infinitis Recalled Because Their Variable Compression Engines Might Fail

On paper, Nissan's variable-compression turbocharged engine should have been pretty awesome. Since it could change its compression ratio on the fly, it promised the power of a bigger engine when you needed it and the efficiency of a smaller engine when you didn't. In reality, the Infiniti QX50 that the VC-Turbo first appeared in delivered neither, but now there's a new reason the VC-Turbo probably wasn't a great idea. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration just announced a recall of more than 440,000 Nissans and Infinitis because their variable-compression engines might fail. Oops.

The recall affects 443,899 vehicles, including the 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50, 2022 Infiniti QX55, 2019-2020 Nissan Altima and 2021-2024 Nissan Rogue. That also means it covers both the three-cylinder and four-cylinder versions. But while Infiniti grabbed most of the headlines when it introduced the VC-Turbo engine, it's the Nissan Rogue that's being recalled in the largest numbers. The recall covers 84,536 QX50s, 5,124 QX55s, 5,685 Altimas and 348,554 Rogues. Not that you should be terribly surprised to hear that.

New Rogues are all over the place, and while you probably see newer Infinitis driving around, it isn't like you're actually going to remember seeing them. If anything, it's almost impressive that there are 84,000 QX50s around to recall in the first place.