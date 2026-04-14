Nissan Teases Reborn Xterra, One Of Five New Nissan/Infiniti Body-On-Frame Vehicles Coming With V6 And V6 Hybrid Engines

Things haven't been going so great for Nissan over the past handful of years, but it seems like the company is getting back on the right track. The automaker has recently introduced a bunch of new products are actually pretty competitive, like the redesigned Sentra and Leaf, but we've known even more exciting stuff is on the horizon. Probably the worst-kept secret is that Nissan is working on a new Xterra, and now the company has officially confirmed the SUV's return, also announcing that it'll be one of five new body-on-frame vehicles developed for the U.S. from Nissan and Infiniti.

The announcement was made at an event in Japan announcing "Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life," the automaker's new "long-term vision [and] customer-centric strategic direction." Nissan said a bunch of nonsense about "AI-driven intelligence" used for vehicle control and safety systems, but let's ignore that and focus on the product stuff instead. The company will be streamlining its global model lineup from 61 to 45 models, "exiting low-performing models and reallocating reinvestment to growth areas" while introducing more powertrain options; Nissan says 80% of its volume will be covered by "three core families" of vehicles and platforms.

Nissan's lineups will have four categories of vehicle: Core models that are self-explanatory, "sustain[ing] global business with scale and stability;" Growth models aimed at, well, growing segments where there's new demand, like China-specific vehicles; Partner models that were created in collaboration with other automakers; and Heartbeat models that "[embody] Nissan's identity, emotional value, and innovation." In the U.S. that final category currently just includes the Z, the Leaf and the Armada, but the new Xterra will be joining them in late 2028.