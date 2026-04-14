I Can't Believe The New Nissan Juke EV Is A Real Car That Normal People Can Actually Buy

Throughout its history, Nissan has always had a lot of strange designs, certainly more so than its big competitors like Honda and Toyota. While in recent years Nissan's U.S. lineup has gotten pretty drab, lately it's been turning things around with a bunch of great designs that are at least slightly weird, like the latest Sentra and Leaf. At an event in Japan this week, Nissan teased the next-gen Xterra SUV and Skyline sedan, as well as revealing the attractive new Rogue, but by far the most interesting debut was a car we won't get: the new Juke EV.

We got the first-generation Juke in the U.S., and it was probably Nissan's funkiest and most controversial design of the century at that point. Just over 200,000 were sold here, but the Juke was a bigger hit in Europe, so they got a second generation with refined styling that's still pretty cool. Now, 1.5 million people have purchased Jukes in Europe, so it's an important car for the brand. This new-gen Juke, though, is really something else. Nissan calls it "daring and unconventional," and that's an understatement. Can you believe this is a production car? Like, a normal person with a regular job can just go out and buy one of these, for what will probably be around $25,000. That is wild.