2027 Infiniti QX65's Most Interesting Attributes Are Its Red Paint And Headrests
Infiniti is really trying, man. I can tell that it's trying. It wants so desperately to recapture what it had in the early 2000s with vehicles like the FX crossover and G35 sedan, but it just can't quite get there. Perhaps its newest creation, the 2027 QX65, can help right the ship. The crossover coupe looks fairly promising from a design standpoint, at least, and it's got a gorgeous shade of red paint that can run with the best of them, but I don't know. It's still missing a certain something that is keeping it short of the greatness of the original FX. Maybe the ear-looking headrest speakers will help, but more on those later.
Enough of my poo-pooing, though, let's look at the QX65 for what it is: a larger replacement for the lackluster-at-best QX55 crossover coupe that's meant to go head-to-head with the likes of the BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, Genesis GV80 Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Coupe... in size, at least. It's a full 198.5 inches long, after all. In price and performance, well, not so much. The QX65 is powered by Infiniti's corporate variable-compression turbocharged inline-four, which pumps out a heart-pounding 268 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque through a nine-speed automatic transmission to a standard all-wheel-drive system. There aren't any performance specs just yet (I'm sure they're heart-stopping), but Infiniti says the QX65 will be able to tow up to 6,000 pounds.
Looks and trims
If you're into coupe-crossovers, then the QX65's design is probably going to really work for you. I'll admit it looks pretty good. Infiniti's designers did a good job of lopping off the back quarter of the QX60 to create a new-ish car, but it still doesn't capture the original FX's magic, and it doesn't exactly hide its front-wheel-drive roots very well. Still, with 35.8 cubic feet of truck space behind the second row of seats, there's plenty of room back there — just 5.8 cubic feet less than the QX60.
Of course, all the cars I mentioned earlier are rear-drive based, so they look a bit more premium. Yes, the QX65 costs a lot less, starting at $55,535 including destination, and it doesn't look bad by any means, but you all get what I'm saying, no? At the very least, it maintains basically all of the design elements we first saw on the QX65 Monograph Concept back in August 2025. A short dash-to-axle ratio and stubby hood give away the game, though.
A big highlight of the exterior, to me, is the grille, which Infiniti says is inspired by Japan's bamboo forest. It's got a layered effect that complements a 3D Infiniti emblem and air intakes in the front fascia. It might be a bit much for some people, but I dig it.
Something else that really works is the QX65's Sunfire Red paint, which has gold-coated glass flecks embedded in it. To make it, three layers of paint are required, and under the right light shimmers of gold are visible. Infiniti says a similar color, Regal Red from the Nissan GT-R, served as the inspiration for it. Move over, Mazda Soul Red. There's a new sheriff in town.
If you want a bit of a sportier appearance, the $57,235 QX65 Sport adds a more aggressive look with mesh on the grille, gloss black exterior trim accents and unique 20-inch wheels. On the inside, the gloss black trim continues, and a graphite headliner gets added.
If you're a fancy boy and want a QX65 to match, the $64,134 Autograph trim is for you. That gets satin chrome window surrounds, 21-inch machine-finish alloy wheels and a black-painted roof on the outside. Things really get taken up a notch on the inside, though. There, you'll find open-pore wood-toned accents, a quilted dash, aluminum scuff and kick plates, semi-aniline leather seats with diamond quilting and, of course, massaging front seats.
The tech is solid
One thing you can't really fault in the QX65 is the tech, especially compared to Infiniti's old stuff. No matter what trim you go with, the crossover comes with a pair of 12.3-inch screens that serve as your digital gauge cluster and center infotainment display. Out of the box, they come with Google Built-In, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an 11-speaker audio system, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control and LED headlights, among a slew of other features.
Still, photos show that it comes with plenty of hard buttons on the steering wheel and dashboard that are for things like your drive modes, HVAC controls, volume and audio settings. I'm sure that'll make Luddites happy. Overall, the interior does seem to have some interesting shapes that should set it apart from the competition, though some Nissan-ness does shine through — especially when it comes to said buttons. For the more tech-enthused, you can get a digital rear-view mirror, a 10.8-inch head-up display and a motion-activated liftgate, as well as a 360-degree camera and 64 colors worth of ambient lighting.
Additionally, there are two Klipsch audio systems available. The QX65 Sport comes with a 16-speaker, 600-watt system with an 8-inch subwoofer. If that's not boomy enough, step up to the Autograph and you'll be enveloped in a 20-speaker, 1,200-watt Klipsch Reference Premiere system that adds in those silly-looking-but-cool headrest speakers.
As standard, the car comes with a pretty strong suite of safety and driver-assistance features, including forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane departure prevention and rear parking sensors. Of course, Infiniti's ProPilot Assist Level 2 driver assistance system is also loaded onboard.
Infinite jest
Are you still with me? Did you make it this far? I'm glad, because I've got more to tell you. For folks who are into the whole "Buy American" thing, I've got good news, because the 2027 QX65 is going to be built at Infiniti's facility in Smyrna, Tennessee, where the company currently builds the QX60, Pathfinder, Rogue and Murano. It's expected to reach dealerships sometime in the early summer, and I know you're lining up already.
Oh, and if you're just dying to learn even more about the QX65, don't worry. I'll be driving it about a month from now, so expect a full first-drive review soon after that. I know you can't wait, and I'll be sure to deliver you the content you crave.
So the QX65 isn't the FX revival we're all hoping for. Maybe a car like that is still coming down the road one day. For now, though, we can take away one big positive: this car somewhat democratizes the midsize crossover-coupe. It undercuts all of its competition by tens of thousands of dollars. Outside of the bargain-basement Buick Envista, it might by the cheapest gas-powered crossover coupe on the market, and that's gotta count for something, right? Right?