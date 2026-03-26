2027 Infiniti QX65's Most Interesting Attributes Are Its Red Paint And Headrests

If you're into coupe-crossovers, then the QX65's design is probably going to really work for you. I'll admit it looks pretty good. Infiniti's designers did a good job of lopping off the back quarter of the QX60 to create a new-ish car, but it still doesn't capture the original FX's magic, and it doesn't exactly hide its front-wheel-drive roots very well. Still, with 35.8 cubic feet of truck space behind the second row of seats, there's plenty of room back there — just 5.8 cubic feet less than the QX60.

Of course, all the cars I mentioned earlier are rear-drive based, so they look a bit more premium. Yes, the QX65 costs a lot less, starting at $55,535 including destination, and it doesn't look bad by any means, but you all get what I'm saying, no? At the very least, it maintains basically all of the design elements we first saw on the QX65 Monograph Concept back in August 2025. A short dash-to-axle ratio and stubby hood give away the game, though.

Infiniti

A big highlight of the exterior, to me, is the grille, which Infiniti says is inspired by Japan's bamboo forest. It's got a layered effect that complements a 3D Infiniti emblem and air intakes in the front fascia. It might be a bit much for some people, but I dig it.

Something else that really works is the QX65's Sunfire Red paint, which has gold-coated glass flecks embedded in it. To make it, three layers of paint are required, and under the right light shimmers of gold are visible. Infiniti says a similar color, Regal Red from the Nissan GT-R, served as the inspiration for it. Move over, Mazda Soul Red. There's a new sheriff in town.

Infiniti

If you want a bit of a sportier appearance, the $57,235 QX65 Sport adds a more aggressive look with mesh on the grille, gloss black exterior trim accents and unique 20-inch wheels. On the inside, the gloss black trim continues, and a graphite headliner gets added.

If you're a fancy boy and want a QX65 to match, the $64,134 Autograph trim is for you. That gets satin chrome window surrounds, 21-inch machine-finish alloy wheels and a black-painted roof on the outside. Things really get taken up a notch on the inside, though. There, you'll find open-pore wood-toned accents, a quilted dash, aluminum scuff and kick plates, semi-aniline leather seats with diamond quilting and, of course, massaging front seats.