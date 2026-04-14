New Nissan Skyline Sedan Finally Coming With Throwback Styling, And We'll Get It As An Infiniti
This week Nissan held an event in Japan where it laid out world-spanning plans for new product to try and turn around the company's fortunes, not only for Nissan but Infiniti as well. The company will be slimming its global product offerings down from 61 to just 45, but at the same time it'll be introducing a bunch of new models, and next-generation versions of existing models. In the U.S. the most anticipated new Nissan is the Xterra SUV, but the global announcement brought us our first glimpse of the next-generation Skyline sedan, perhaps one of the most enthusiast-loved nameplates of all time and the model's first redesign in more than a dozen years.
Nissan says the Skyline is one of its "Heartbeat" models, cars that embody the spirit of Nissan and appeal to real car fans, and it seems the Skyline will lean even more into its enthusiast appeal while also going more retro than any previous Skyline. The outgoing thirteenth-generation Skyline was sold in the U.S. as the Infiniti Q50, with essentially zero styling changes between the two, so here's hoping that continues with this new model — alongside the Skyline announcement, Infiniti confirmed the U.S. will be getting a new "performance-oriented" sedan with a V6, and it'll probably even get a manual transmission.
S is for Skyline
The teaser images reveal styling clearly inspired by the R34, as well as earlier generations like the R30, C210 and C110, plus the very brief teaser video shows the new Skyline driving through a tunnel next to a Hakosuka sedan. The new Skyline eschews the current model's rounded surfacing for a blocky overall shape with a strong beltline and upright rear end, though the fenders do still seem shapely. It's back to having a quartet of overtly round tailights, three-dimensional units that look quite cool, and I like the throwback script badge on the rear quarter panel.
What we can see of the nose is a lot more modern. It's a big shark-like, with a strong brow above a slim grille and thin, recessed headlights that have two vertical LED elements. It most reminds me of some of the more basic R34 trims, and some of the '80s models. I'm glad the cool S badge is back, too, but we really can't see much else of the Skyline's front end.
All that Nissan says about the new Skyline is that it's "a driver-focused sedan with performance, precision and raw emotion at its core." It seems like the car will use a version of the twin-turbo V6 and manual in the Nissan Z, but I wish Nissan would come up with something new — a hybrid inline-6 would really be awesome. It remains to be seen how closely related the next-gen GT-R will be to this new Skyline.