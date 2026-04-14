New Nissan Skyline Sedan Finally Coming With Throwback Styling, And We'll Get It As An Infiniti

This week Nissan held an event in Japan where it laid out world-spanning plans for new product to try and turn around the company's fortunes, not only for Nissan but Infiniti as well. The company will be slimming its global product offerings down from 61 to just 45, but at the same time it'll be introducing a bunch of new models, and next-generation versions of existing models. In the U.S. the most anticipated new Nissan is the Xterra SUV, but the global announcement brought us our first glimpse of the next-generation Skyline sedan, perhaps one of the most enthusiast-loved nameplates of all time and the model's first redesign in more than a dozen years.

Nissan says the Skyline is one of its "Heartbeat" models, cars that embody the spirit of Nissan and appeal to real car fans, and it seems the Skyline will lean even more into its enthusiast appeal while also going more retro than any previous Skyline. The outgoing thirteenth-generation Skyline was sold in the U.S. as the Infiniti Q50, with essentially zero styling changes between the two, so here's hoping that continues with this new model — alongside the Skyline announcement, Infiniti confirmed the U.S. will be getting a new "performance-oriented" sedan with a V6, and it'll probably even get a manual transmission.