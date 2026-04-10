The 2003 Infiniti FX Was A Genius Idea, And I'm Still Mad More Automakers Haven't Copied It

In the years that followed, it's not like other automakers haven't built sporty, rear-wheel-drive crossovers of their own. But I'm still surprised we haven't see more brands use their sports car platforms to develop crossovers they could pitch as more practical versions of their admittedly impractical coupes. Sure, we eventually got the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but that's an EV built on a separate platform that, mechanically speaking, has more in common with the Bronco Sport than the Mustang. It's not the same.

Imagine if Ford had looked at the FX's success and decided to do the same thing with the Mustang. Not as a replacement for the coupe but as an additional, Mustang-based option for those who needed or wanted the space. Tell me you wouldn't have grabbed your attention. Of course, the development timeline would have had it going on sale only a year or two before the wealthy collapsed the global economy, so there's a good chance it would have been a sales disaster, but they didn't know that would happen at the time. (Or did they?)

Having met a lot of product people in the industry, I can tell you the vast majority of them are pretty darn smart, so it's hard to believe no one ever suggested FX-ing the Mustang. Why Ford rejected that idea, though, will likely remain a mystery unless someone who was in the room feels like leaking it. Not that Ford's the only automaker I'm disappointed in at the moment. Chevrolet could have done the same thing with the Corvette or Camaro and chose not to. We could have had an adorable little Miata-based crossover from Mazda, but nope.

Then again, now that Nissan's CEO is a car guy with good ideas, maybe it's only a matter of time before Infiniti brings back the Z-car of crossovers. The Z's still in production. They could do it. Emissions regulations mean they probably won't, but I'm just saying, Mr. Espinosa, it wouldn't be impossible.