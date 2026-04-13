2027 Mercedes-Benz EQS Drives Further, Charges Faster And Has Available Steer-By-Wire

The current rear-wheel-drive EQS450+ is rated by the EPA for 390 miles of range, so when the U.S. agency gets its hands on the new EQS later this year, I'd wager it'll have at least 450 miles of range. If that isn't enough for you, Mercedes is working on solid-state batteries, with one EQS prototype going 749 miles in the real world. The EQS' battery is now 122 kWh in size, up from the 118 kWh in the current EQS' 400-volt pack, and there's a bunch of other changes to the battery:

The cells feature anodes in which silicon oxide is blended with graphite. This allows more energy to be stored per kilogram, as the gravimetric energy density has increased compared with the previous generation battery with conventional graphite anodes. At the same time, greater range has been achieved within the same battery dimensions, as the volumetric energy density of the cell chemistry has increased. The proportion of cobalt has also been further reduced.

A big pain point for the existing EQS is its 200-kW DC fast-charging rate, but the new one will be able to charge at up to 350 kW, gaining almost 200 miles of WLTP range in 10 minutes. If you plug the car into a 400-volt charging station, the EQS' computers virtually split the battery into halves that are each charged at 175 kW. Mercedes also upgraded the regenerative braking, increasing the recuperating power from 290 kW to 385 kW, and it sounds like it will have truer one-pedal capabilities than the current EQS.

Mercedes now makes its electric motors in-house, with the new ones being smaller and more efficient. The front motor on all-wheel-drive models has an automatic disconnect feature, while the rear motor has a two-speed transmission, like in the CLA and other new electric Benzes. We don't have full specs or performance figures yet, but expect the face-lifted EQS to be quicker and more powerful.