Mercedes-AMG Could Stuff 900 HP, Fake Shifts Into The New GLC EV

Did you really think Mercedes-AMG was going to leave the electric GLC alone? There was never a chance that the GLC300+ with its 369 horsepower or the GLC400 and its 493 hp were enough for those goons in Affalterbach. They have much bigger plans for the compact electric crossover that'll apparently draw heavily from the AMG.EA drivetrain we first saw and in the AMG GT XX concept car.

While there's nothing official yet, it's expected that the AMG GLC will use three axial-flux motors. One will be placed on the front axle, and two more will be on the rear. Combined, they're going to put out over 900 hp, according to Autocar. That's nearly twice the power of the GLC400. It's also a hell of a lot more power than competitors like the Porsche Macan Turbo EV, which has to make do with a measly 630 hp, and the Cadillac Lyriq-V, which has 615 hp.

That gargantuan power number should be enough to rocket the AMG GLC from 0-60 mph in under 3 seconds, sources tell Autocar. It'll eventually go on to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph. To add to the fun, it's expected that the AMG GLC will get the same sort of simulated gearshifts we've seen on cars like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Lexus RZ 550e F-Sport. Is that necessary? Of course not, but it'll surely be a hell of a lot of fun.