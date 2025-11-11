Mercedes-Benz's Cold Wind Tunnel Simulates Blizzards To Make Sure The Electric GLB Will Warm You Up Quicker Than A Gas Car

In the cold tunnel, the temperature can range from -40 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, and humidity is also adjustable. "Advanced snow cannons" can create a variety of different types of snow across different temperatures, and when paired with the wind tunnel's big fan, Mercedes can simulate blizzards with wind speeds of up to 124 mph. Engineers check how the windshield wipers function, whether air intakes get clogged with snow and spray from passing vehicles, how the snow affects aerodynamics, and more.

This testing is especially important with EVs, where the climate control can be one of the biggest saps of energy, especially in cold weather. Mercedes says that on a 20-minute drive in 19-degree ambient temperatures, the new GLB heats up twice as fast as the current EQB and uses half as much energy, and it heats up even quicker than a gas-powered car. That's partially thanks to a new multi-source heat pump that uses ambient air heat, battery heat, and waste heat from the powertrain — Mercedes describes it as "free" heat, and says it needs a third of the electric energy as a comparable auxiliary heater. The cabin begins to heat up as soon as someone enters the car, and it first warms the hands and upper body of occupants. With an outside temperature of 5 degrees Fahrenheit, Mercedes says it takes only 15 minutes for the windshield to be clear using just the defrost setting, no wipers needed.

Mercedes-Benz

There's also a separate chamber for heat testing, where the temperature ranges between 14 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This tunnel has 32 separate lamps over a 26-by-8-foot area that create a radiation spectrum comparable to natural sunlight, with the intensity variable between 200 and 1,200 watts per square meter — Mercedes says the highest setting is like Death Valley. This room also simulates a hot road surface, with the ability to continuously adjust between 122 and 158 degrees Fahrenheit.