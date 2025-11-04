Sand Surfing Across The Dunes In The 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC EV Will Bring A Smile To Anyone's Face

Even as more and more new car development is being done digitally, using advanced simulators and computer modeling programs in lieu of more traditional methods, automakers still put millions of miles on real-life test cars all over the world, years before anybody can actually buy them. That testing goes far beyond what any of these cars will really experience, but that's the point. If something can perform in the freezing Arctic or in the blazing desert heat, it can certainly perform as your daily driver with confidence and safety.

In the same vein, many enthusiasts love to moan about how the vast majority of new SUVs and crossovers are never taken off-road, made even more annoying when said vehicles are marketed as being serious off-roaders, regardless of how extensively engineered they really are. But still, legit off-road testing is important even for an electric luxury SUV, which is why I'm in the Dumont Dunes about two hours outside Las Vegas where Mercedes-Benz is doing final testing for the next-generation GLC EV.

Our goal for the day is to have fun while trying to get as sideways as we can, as dramatically as we can. It may seem silly for the electric GLC to even have an off-road drive mode in the first place, when a slim few will even see a dirt trail, but as we silently drift and glide and shimmy across the sand dunes (the engineers call it sand surfing), I'm thinking "maybe I would do this if I owned a GLC" the entire time. These prototypes are on normal road tires, and the GLC has enough range to get here and back from the city, so it's not even that far-fetched of a thought.

Full disclosure: Mercedes-Benz flew me to Las Vegas for a night so I could drive the electric GLC on the sand dunes, and other prototypes that I can't tell you about yet on public roads.