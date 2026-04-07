Waymo's Stopped Testing Robotaxis In New York City, So What Now?

Waymo has been expanding its robotaxi fleet to so many cities lately that it's hard to keep up. One place its efforts have stalled, however, is New York City. Two permits that allowed Waymo to test there expired on March 31, reports The City, bringing Waymo's test program there to an end. The New York Department of Transportation has given no indication whether the permits will be renewed or expanded.

The company began testing its robotaxis on the streets of NYC last July. Its standard operating procedure in a new city, after clearing all the legal hurdles, is to deploy a few cars with human operators behind the wheel to test out the tech and map the territory to the detailed level necessary for self-driving cars. This is the phase Waymo was at before the permits expired, with a fleet of just eight cars operating south of 112th Street in Manhattan and in downtown Brooklyn. Human drivers may still operate the cars manually, but at this point Waymos in New York have fewer autonomous privileges than a Tesla.

As recently as January, the program seemed like a success. Governor Kathy Hochul had praised it as "potentially great for street safety and transportation options outside of New York City," according to the New York Post, referring to Waymo's hopes to expand to four cities beyond NYC. Just one month later, however, Hochul reversed direction and removed funding for this from the state budget.