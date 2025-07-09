BYD Has An Answer For Autonomy's Biggest Question

We're on the move in the Big Apple! 🏙️ We've begun testing in New York – be sure to give us a wave and snap a pic if you see us in the city. pic.twitter.com/0cu2XSWAoi

There's a unique art to driving in New York, one that's often intimidating to tourists but that's relatively understandable once you've driven here a few times. Drivers are expected to have a certain level of aggression, neither too low nor too high, and a tolerance for tight fits. Now, Waymo has the confidence in its driving skill to try and tackle our roads. From Bloomberg:

Waymo's first self-driving taxis arrived in New York City this week to begin collecting data with a human behind the wheel as the company seeks a permit for autonomous testing. The Alphabet Inc.-owned company plans to gather data as its cars are driven manually in the city, an initial step into one of the largest ride-hailing markets in the US. Waymo applied for a testing permit from the New York City Department of Transportation in June. If approved, it plans to test its vehicles autonomously with a human safety monitor in the vehicle.

I'm the lone holdout on the Jalopnik staff who's staunchly anti-autonomous taxis, but not for the reasons you might expect. I like chatting with taxi and rideshare drivers, and Shazam-ing good music off their radio stations and playlists. Remember in "Die Hard," when Argyle tells John McClane "Sorry, man. I used to drive a cab, and people would expect a little chitchat"? Talking with your drivers used to be the norm! Wearing headphones in a rideshare feels antisocial and disrespectful to me, and I have no interest in a rideshare that will offer me an experience of the world that is entirely within my control.