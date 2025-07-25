Boston Flips The Bird To Waymo Robotaxis

Boston's stereotypical rudeness isn't limited to human drivers. During a city council hearing on the matter, protesters in City Hall Plaza strongly objected to Waymo's autonomous taxis joining the Boston traffic fray. City officials ended up siding with the protesters, agreeing that robotaxis are bad for Beantown for several reasons.

According to WGBH, several labor groups, including the Teamsters and the recently established App Drivers Union, protested against what they see as the loss of their jobs if Waymo comes to Boston. The protest was similar to Los Angeles demonstrations when service began in 2023. Some city counselors joined the group outside City Hall, heard what they had to say, and agreed with their objections. "I see you, I'm with you, and I'll fight with you to make sure the future of Boston transportation is equitable and filled with working people at the center," said At-Large Councilor Henry Santana.

Additionally, the Boston Globe says city officials are concerned about Waymo's autonomous vehicles being able to safely navigate the city's narrow, twisting streets, which were established long before cars existed. Waymo began deploying human-driven cars in Boston this past May to begin mapping the city with its service in mind, reports MassLive. However, Boston is quite different from cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Austin, where Waymo's robotaxis currently operate. All of these cities are much newer than Boston and have road networks that, despite LA traffic, are much easier to navigate.