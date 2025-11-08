Waymo Is Expanding Its Robotaxi Fleet – And These US Cities Are Next In Line

But Detroit, Las Vegas, and San Diego already rely on automotive traffic. They're car-forward cities, where public transit is largely limited to road-going buses. Sure, one can make the argument that self-driving taxis could reduce vehicle ownership long-term and lead to less traffic, but that's far from an answered question. These robotaxis are still built around the private vehicle as default transportation, a form of locomotion that's wildly space-inefficient. Self-driving cars aren't a suitable replacement for buses, streetcars, or trains — they're just a half measure.

Bringing Waymo robotaxis to Detroit, Vegas, and San Diego could reduce pedestrian, cyclist, and motorcyclist deaths and that's a good thing, and a goal worth pursuing. But they still contribute to social isolation, tire microplastics littered on roadways, and tothe fiction that paved roads and private vehicles are a good core around which to build densely-packed cities. Waymos are better than nothing, but less than Detroit, Las Vega, and San Diego deserve.