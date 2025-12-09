Waymo Three Way Is Not As Thrilling At It Sounds

Waymo has proven to be the shining example of what an autonomous-vehicle future could be, with a robotaxi fleet that's already safer than human drivers. However, the service's driverless taxis aren't quite perfect yet. Three Waymo vehicles found themselves in an apparent standoff on a San Francisco street last weekend. To make matters worse, our trio of awkward desperados were blocking traffic on a dead-end street. The situation was resolved only after a Waymo employee arrived on the scene.

Video on social media showed the three robotaxis in the midst of their showdown. A pair of Waymo's Jaguar I-Pace electric SUVs froze after hitting each other. Then, a third driverless taxi approached the collision and stopped to wait for the path to clear. TikTok user chii_rinna stumbled upon the scene and asked another bystander what happened. They responded, "I don't know, I just pulled out of the garage and I saw this going on, like Waymo standoff. I'm just trying to get out of here." Things seemed to right themselves once one car was backed out of the way.