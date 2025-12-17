Waymo's Fix To End Robotaxis Blowing By School Buses Doesn't Work

Any decent human being would take extra care around children while behind the wheel of a 4,800-pound machine. However, driverless taxis weren't waiting around for any yellow bus running a drop-off route. Waymo issued a software recall last week because its vehicles were driving past stopped school buses despite initially stopping when buses were stopped with their lights flashing and stop arms extended. It turns out the fix didn't fix a thing.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall impacts 3,067 of Waymo's Jaguar I-Pace SUVs fitted with its fifth-generation Automated Driving System software. Regulators began investigating the issue in October. The driverless taxi service claims that all affected electric vehicles received a software update on November 5. However, the Austin Independent School District noted that a Waymo vehicle drove past a stopped school bus after the update went live. According to CBS News, it was the 20th incident in which a Waymo vehicle failed to wait for the bus. The fault isn't isolated to the Texas capital, as there have been six incidents reported by Atlanta's public school district.