Tesla Influencers Attempt Coast-To-Coast FSD Trip. They Don't Make It Very Far.
In October 2016, tech mogul Elon Musk exclaimed during a press call (per Tech Crunch) that within a year, "Our goal is, and I feel pretty good about this goal, that we'll be able to do a demonstration drive of full autonomy all the way from L.A. to New York." But nine years later, this journey has yet to be completed.
Of the six levels of automated driving, Tesla has only managed to reach level 2 with its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) system. Some driver supporting features are enabled, such as steering and speed, but you're still really driving the vehicle. According to Tesla, the system needs you to supervise the car at all times, ready to take control should the need arise. For example, Edmunds found in its testing of the latest FSD software that the 2026 Tesla Y refused to avoid debris in the road, forcing the tester to manually steer around it.
Unfortunately for some content creators from the YouTube channel Bearded Tesla Guy who attempted a road trip from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida, the limitations of Tesla's FSD reared their heads. Just 60 miles from the starting point, their Model Y's FSD system failed to react to a large piece of metal (presumably some type of support beam piece) lying in the middle of the highway. While the Model Y went temporarily airborne, everyone was unharmed. Well, everyone but the Tesla, which soon began to struggle.
After the collision, Tesla's Model Y experienced charging problems
Following the impact, the YouTubers inspected the EV and noticed cosmetic wounds to the aero shield, a non-metallic component under the car meant to aid aerodynamics and protect sensitive systems. However, errors soon filled their display pertaining to the battery management system and issues with brick voltage measurement data, resulting in a reduction in power and inability to charge.
Still hours from Tucson, Arizona, and limping along, the duo discovered that plugging in the charger and then removing it every time it "cycled" eventually gained them a 37% charge. When they finally reached Tucson, a bit over 400 miles into their over-2,300-mile goal, a Tesla dealership diagnosed what was far more than just some chipped plastic underneath the EV. The battery pack had been damaged by the collision, along with the sway bar and suspension.
But a look at the diagnostic logs revealed that there was already a problem with the battery system, and this failure would've likely happened regardless. Because of this, it would be covered under the warranty, saving around $18,000 of a total $22,000 worth of repairs. As it stands, the trip is on hiatus, but the plan is to continue once the Model Y is fixed. However, Bearded Tesla Guy should note that MotorTrend lived with a Tesla Model Y for two years and hated every second of it. Here's hoping the next leg of this coast-to-coast journey will go smoothly.