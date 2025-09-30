Tesla Influencers Attempt Coast-To-Coast FSD Trip. They Don't Make It Very Far.

In October 2016, tech mogul Elon Musk exclaimed during a press call (per Tech Crunch) that within a year, "Our goal is, and I feel pretty good about this goal, that we'll be able to do a demonstration drive of full autonomy all the way from L.A. to New York." But nine years later, this journey has yet to be completed.

Of the six levels of automated driving, Tesla has only managed to reach level 2 with its "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) system. Some driver supporting features are enabled, such as steering and speed, but you're still really driving the vehicle. According to Tesla, the system needs you to supervise the car at all times, ready to take control should the need arise. For example, Edmunds found in its testing of the latest FSD software that the 2026 Tesla Y refused to avoid debris in the road, forcing the tester to manually steer around it.

Unfortunately for some content creators from the YouTube channel Bearded Tesla Guy who attempted a road trip from San Diego to Jacksonville, Florida, the limitations of Tesla's FSD reared their heads. Just 60 miles from the starting point, their Model Y's FSD system failed to react to a large piece of metal (presumably some type of support beam piece) lying in the middle of the highway. While the Model Y went temporarily airborne, everyone was unharmed. Well, everyone but the Tesla, which soon began to struggle.