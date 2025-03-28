Waymo's Crashes Are Largely The Fault Of Us Mere Humans

What about the four incidents that Waymo could be deemed at fault? In three of the crashes, another vehicle made a left turn into the driverless taxi's path. Timothy B. Lee wrote for Ars Technica, "Waymo's summaries make it sound like the other car was at fault in all three cases, but I don't feel like I have enough information to make a definite judgment." It's a different story in our final incident. A Waymo vehicle pushing a plastic crate into the path of a scooter last December in Los Angeles.

The data might show that we are more of a threat to driverless taxis, but they aren't flawless machines and we won't forget that. Viral moments from last year, like seeing a Waymo vehicle loop aimlessly around an Arizona roundabout or honking at each other in a San Francisco parking lot, sow the seeds of doubt on the capabilities of these taxis. In the 2025 edition of AAA's annual survey on autonomous vehicles, 61 percent of respondents stated that they were afraid of self-driving cars. That's a noticeable decrease compared to the last two years, though. That figure was at 68 percent in 2023 and 66 percent in 2024. The public is slowly warming to autonomous vehicles, but we're still far from full acceptance.