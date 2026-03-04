Waymo Blocks Ambulance From Reaching Mass Shooting

American streets have been infected by Waymo autonomous vehicles, high-tech cars hellbent on cutting drivers out of the economy of ridesharing. The cars have shown some safety benefits over human drivers, but they still seem bewildered by the sort of unexpected edge-case situations that are hard to code for — say, an ambulance rushing to the site of a mass shooting.

Video captured in Austin this past weekend caught an ambulance attempting to respond to the scene of an active shooter — the same shooting in which three people were killed, and many more were injured. The ambulance's path was blocked, though, by a Waymo sitting in the road perpendicular to the path of travel. Waymo told Axios that the car was on the way to a pickup near the shooting, though the car itself doesn't appear to be going anywhere in the video. It's just sitting, blocking the road, with no effort made to align itself with any direction of travel or allow the ambulance through.