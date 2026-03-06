Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV's Interior Revealed With Some Of The Best Knobs I've Ever Seen

There is a lot going on inside the second-gen AMG GT 4-Door — it's like a scene from a 2000s hip-hop video, as my colleague Erin described it — so I'm gonna focus in on those knobs first. On the center console to the left of the cupholders are three different control dials that each have a dedicated purpose. At the top we've got the Response Control, which adjusts the responsiveness of the motors to accelerator inputs. In the middle is Agility Control, which Mercedes says "changes the agility around the vertical axis and thus the cornering behavior." Finally there's the self-explanatory Traction Control knob, which has nine different stages.

They have fun graphics on their faces, with red lights that come on as you crank up the intensity, but the design of the outer rim is what really rules. The shape is a bit similar to the AMG logo, also looking a bit like a tire tread. I love how the ambient lighting comes through, and it'll be nice to have some actual texture to grip onto when twisting them.

On either side of the steering wheel's bottom spoke are AMG's familiar Drive Unit buttons, which have both a ring you twist and a screen face you press like a button to choose from the various drive modes (on the right) and control all sorts of things from suspension stiffness to sounds to active aerodynamics (on the left). You can also fine-tune the settings within the center screen, and set preferences for a custom drive mode. The left paddle behind the steering wheel changes the regenerative braking level, but pull the one on the right and you'll activate a boost mode.