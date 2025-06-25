Mercedes Concept AMG GT XX Uses 3 Teeny Tiny Motors To Make A Bonkers 1,341 HP With A Top Speed Of More Than 223 MPH

Like most high-end EV concepts, the cockpit is heavily focused on the driver. The almost entirely black interior really pops with elements of orange and aluminum. The driver gets two integrated LCD screens; a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen. The steering column uses color to let the driver know when the regenerative braking is charging the vehicle or when the fun kind of driving is eating up all the charge. The up front seats are based on carbon fiber racing shells. Using 3D printing, Mercedes can form the seats in the Concept AMG GT XX to perfectly fit any ass. I look forward to rich people getting their backsides scanned at their local dealership. The seats are covered in advanced biotech "leather" made out of recycled rubber, vegetable proteins and biopolymers to recreate a real leather look and feel without all the animal murder. The LABFIBER Biotech Leather Alternative is even better than the real thing — this stuff is breathable and waterproof while keeping (you guessed it) cool even at the height of summer. And since the "leather" is derived from recycled materials it, too, is fully recyclable.

While the concept is a sedan, there's no headliner and the rear seats are basically moulded carbon fiber with an integrated cushion. Sounds less than comfortable but, let's face it, if you're sticking folks in the back of this vehicle, they aren't exactly your best friend. The interior also features an orange-and-black checkered flag pattern inside the doors, which Mercedes says is a nod to motorsports but I'm choosing to see as an unexpected influence of late 90s ska. That, along with the XX in the name, means this car is full of Millennial dogwhistle and you can not convince me otherwise. I also love the orange tubes of light that run along the center console and in the dash, meant to elicit images of high-voltage cables. It looks more to me like the future promised us in the movie "The Fifth Element."

The Concept AMG GT XX isn't "just a concept," it's the kind of car designers and engineers used to pen their greatest ambitions for the AMG brand and marks a step closer to the production model. It certainly doesn't look too far off from the future AMG GT 4-Door Coupe released by Mercedes in a shadowy, camo-clad photo shoot earlier this year. Surely some of this fun stuff will drop by the wayside for production models, but a girl can dream, right?

