Mercedes-AMG May Come Out With An Electric GT Coupe To Fight The Porsche 911 If It Can 'Justify The Investment'

Mercedes-AMG is readying a production version of its dramatic and badass GT XX concept, and the brand is apparently mulling over the idea of putting a coupe version of the four-door EV into production as well, according to Autocar. The company just says it needs to "justify the investment" before doing so — how hard could it be? A car like this would almost certainly be aimed squarely at the likes of the Porsche 911 and serves as a companion to the gas-powered AMG GT coupe.

The production version of the GT XX will be the first car to sit on Mercedes' new 800-volt AMG.EA platform, which will also be used for a new high-powered SUV that'll debut sometime in 2027. While that'll almost certainly be a better seller than an electric coupe, that hasn't stopped Mercedes-AMG's boss, Michael Schiebe, from considering it.

"There is an emotional discussion and a rational discussion," said Schiebe said at the Munich motor show. "Emotionally, yes, we should do that. The question is whether there is a market that is big enough to justify the investment that is necessary. At least from a technology point of view, we know how to do that."

He continued by saying the automaker hasn't put any sort of timeframe on when a car like this would come to market, and it is "flexible" on a launch date. Basically, that means Mercedes could accelerate the program if interest in electric performance cars suddenly jumps in the next few years. I'm not a betting man, but I feel like that's not going to happen. Here's hoping, though.