Some Car Brands Are Rethinking Touchscreens And Bringing Back Physical Buttons: Here's Why

You know those movies where some scientist inadvertently creates something that almost ends the world? There's always someone who scolds the scientist by saying something like, "You were so busy figuring out if you could do it, that you never stopped to think if you should!" Someone should have said that long ago to automakers when they started replacing easy, go-to buttons and dials on the dash with big obnoxious touch screens, a feature many would pay to have removed.

Apparently these geniuses thought that adjusting the A/C while hurtling down the freeway during rush hour was getting just a little too easy, so they decided to put those controls on a screen buried in a menu. Remember the days when your stereo did not affect air conditioning? That was archaic technology. Now, when the touchscreen goes out, so does your sound system and climate control, as well as, depending on your model, your gear shifter, turn signals, and windshield wiper control. Yay for progress!

We're happy to report that several automakers have either started putting buttons back into their cars or have committed to doing so going forward. These brands include Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Subaru, Hyundai, MINI, Volkswagen, Porsche, Genesis, and Ferrari. You may have noticed Tesla is missing from that list. Shocker, right? Nope, Tesla is sticking to their buttonless guns for now, continuing as an industry leader in providing features no one asked for.

We expect more automakers to join this list, though. Volkswagen is already being sued for its use of touchpads on the ID.4 steering wheel, and a prominent European agency has announced it will no longer give 5-star safety ratings to vehicles without buttons for essential functions. We'll have to see how many automakers end up coming to their senses.