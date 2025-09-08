Stunning 2026 Polestar 5 Is Finally Ready For Production With 884 HP, A Supercar-Stiff Platform And No Rear Window

Back in 2020 Polestar unveiled the Precept concept, a gorgeous four-door grand tourer that the company promised would go into production as the Polestar 5. Now five years later — and a couple years after showing off its final exterior design, which looks even better than the concept — the production Polestar 5 is here, having just made its official debut at the Munich auto show. We've already known about some of the Polestar 5's major bullet points, like its brand new hot-cured bonded aluminum platform and super-fast charging, but now we've got lots of juicy details and specs about the Porsche Taycan competitor.

In a statement, CEO Michael Lohscheller said, "Our vision for Polestar's design, technology and sustainability direction is no longer a dream but a reality our customers can buy ... The Polestar 5 is a guiding star for the industry and the perfect Polestar flagship." The Polestar 5 is available to order now in Europe, but in North America we'll have to wait a little longer for its launch.