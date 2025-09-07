Mercedes-AMG GT XX Concept Charges At 1 Megawatt, Basically As Fast As Filling Up A Gas-Powered Car

Mercedes-Benz is on a mission to change the electric vehicle world with its AMG GT XX concept. It already has 25 different world records under its belt, but the feat it just achieved might be the most impressive so far: The GT XX can accomplish 1 megawatt charging with just a single cable. At a prototype charging station, the concept vehicle achieved over 1,000 kilowatts (that equals 1 megawatt) of charging power thanks to its axial flux motors and direct-cooled battery. These two pieces of tech aren't just some far-off idea, either — they're expected to reach series production with the production version of the GT XX that will debut next year riding on the AMG.EA high-performance EV architecture.

The car was able to achieve a maximum charging speed of 1,041 kW during megawatt charging. Mercedes says the power was available just 0.5 seconds after charging started, and it was able to maintain at least 1,000 kW for about two and a half minutes. Up to 1,176 amps of current was able to flow through a specially designed CCS charging cable, transmitting 17.3 kWh of juice in just one minute. That's the equivalent of 78 miles of range in the WLTP cycle. In EPA terms, that's at least 55 to 60 miles, which is pretty incredible.