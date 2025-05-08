Mercedes-AMG's First Bespoke EV Looks Almost Ready To Activate Its 1,000-HP Rocket Thrusters (Okay, They're Just Taillights)

Now that electric cars are no longer in their infancy, we're starting to see more niche segments, innovative engineering and, most importantly, performance models appearing. We've known that Mercedes has been working on its electric AMG.EA architecture for a while, with the company showing off the Vision AMG concept in 2022 and more recently releasing photos of camouflaged prototypes of the production version in testing.

Mercedes is gearing up to reveal its first AMG.EA-based car within the next few months, and new teasers are giving us our best look yet at the slinky four-door coupe. While Mercedes hasn't said as much yet, this thing is essentially a replacement for the dated AMG GT 4-Door Coupe (it could even retain that name), as well as a direct competitor for the Porsche Taycan. And I think it looks freakin' awesome. In Mercedes' social posts of the images, the brand says it has "the focused gaze of a true athlete," and its star lighting motif sure does catch your eye.