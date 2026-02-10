2026 Audi A6 Is A Satisfying Luxury Sedan, But You'll Want To Wait A Few Months To Get One
These days Audi feels like a confused brand, to say the least. It's no longer the design and technology leader that it was in the aughts, and it's felt like the company doesn't have a clear direction — and that's to say nothing of broader strategic and software problems within the broader Volkswagen Group.
But Audi is starting to get back on the right track. Some of its recent new models have been quite good, its clunky naming schemes are getting rectified, and judging by the Concept C that was shown last fall in Munich, a comprehensive overhaul of Audi's styling, interiors and infotainment is on the horizon. Until those next-gen models come out, though, Audi is working on its largest new-product launch cadence ever, with the redesigned A6 sedan being the latest model to hit the roads.
That's right, sedans are still important to the Germans, and the 2026 A6 is very much a sedan. It's a pretty good sedan, too, a marked improvement from the outgoing model. It's also a clearly distinct car from the fully electric liftback A6 E-Tron that rides on a totally different platform (PPE versus PPC). That's not confusing at all, right? This new A6 should appeal to a broader range of customers, but those people might want to wait just a few more months before buying one.
Full disclosure: Audi invited me to drive out to Palm Springs for a night so I could drive a couple different versions of the new A6. I was put up in a nice hotel and fed some lovely meals.
Six cylinders or bust
For this new generation (the ninth, or fifth if you don't count the Audi 100s), Audi dropped the base four-cylinder engine from the A6 lineup in the U.S., despite all of its major competitors offering one. The only powertrain is a revised turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, now making 362 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, increases of 27 hp and 37 lb-ft. Quattro all-wheel drive is standard, of course, with torque fed to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. It's EPA rated at 20 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined, slightly worse than the old A6.
Audi's spokespeople are coy when asked about the potential for an S6 model in this generation; there might not be one, though there have been some spy photos, but there will certainly be an RS6 using a plug-in-hybrid setup. Because of that, Audi is talking up how the new A6 is basically as quick as the old S6, and how it offers a bunch of performance tech previously relegated to its S models. Despite being 82 horses and 37 torques down from the outgoing S6, the new A6 is only a tenth slower from 0-to-60 mph, needing only 4.5 seconds. (That's also over half a second quicker than the old six-cylinder A6.)
On the fantastic mountain roads just outside the desert the A6 does feel properly quick, though not in a very exciting way. This powertrain is more about delivering nice surges of torque than punches of it. Acceleration is smooth and effortless, as is the operation of the automatic transmission. There's a bit of a nice growl from the engine when I really step on it, but otherwise it fades pretty nicely into the background, which is fine — one of the A6's best attributes is how damn quiet it is inside. Audi says upgrades like optimized transmission gear teeth and new bushings for the engine and transmission mounts have reduced NVH by 30% compared to the old A6.
Three suspension options
I start out the day in a top Prestige trim level fitted with 20-inch wheels wearing Bridgestone Turanza all-season tires, an $800 option over the base 19s. Going for the Prestige gets you adaptive air suspension with electronically controlled dampers instead of the base steel springs, providing a comfortable and serene ride along with the ability to automatically raise the body by 0.8 inch or lower it by 0.4 inch. The electromechanical steering has a fixed variable ratio that increases maneuverability at low speeds, and while there's not much feedback through the steering wheel's thin rim, it is at least direct and not too quick, a problem I've had with other new Audis.
Available on top of the Prestige trim is a new Sport Plus package that brings those S model elements I mentioned. In addition to a bunch of sportier exterior and interior appearance items (including deleting the A6 badging), it deletes the air suspension and adaptive dampers in favor of a steel setup that's 0.8 inch lower, and adds 21-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 5 summer tires, a sport rear differential and rear-wheel steering that can turn up to 5 degrees. This fixed suspension setup isn't quite as cushy as the air springs, but it's the one I prefer. The ride is firm but never uncomfortable, and there's less body roll. I'm not pushing it enough to really notice the differential working, but the rear steer definitely makes a difference in tightening up the handling and making the car feel more precise and light on its feet — not that this is a light car, mind, coming in at 4,310 pounds. It also cuts the turning circle from 40.4 feet to 37.1 feet. The Sport Plus package doesn't turn the A6 into a proper performance car, but it's certainly worth the $5,850 upcharge.
Get the blue and gold interior
Step inside the A6 and you'll feel right at home if you've been inside any other current-gen Audi. The overall design is prettier and less angular than the last-gen car, and it feels very well put together. The A-pillars are delightfully thin, as are the rest of the pillars, giving me a great view out. Coming as standard is a curved OLED display that combines an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit gauge cluster and 14.5-inch central touchscreen, with the unit angled toward the driver in the ideal spot for the curvature of your arm, so you don't have to reach to use it. This new MMI system is a major step up from the old dual-touchscreen setup in my eyes, with better-looking graphics and improved usability and customization. You'll probably complain that all the climate controls are in an always-there row at the base of the screen, but I don't care.
Without a doubt the best part of the A6's interior are the seats. Even the base models have 8-way power-adjustable front sport seats that standard with heating, ventilation and 4-way lumbar support. But go for the Sport Plus package or the $9,400 Exclusive Design package and Audi fits the A6 with even sportier front seats that have integrated headrests, stronger bolsters, a massage function and illuminated logos. They look awesome and are very supportive. More importantly, that Exclusive Design package gets you a two-tone color scheme of Neodymium Gold (more of a subtle beige) and Baikal Blue that looks fantastic, with more surfaces getting the colored leather and some fancier materials. Regardless of which seats you get, the A6 has a good driving position with two inches more headroom than before.
But the cabin feels a bit disjointed. In both cars I drove there's a good mix of genuine materials like open-pore wood, leather, aluminum and suede, but the more interesting materials are the ones used the least, like the wood that's relegated to small sections of the center console and door cards. There's still too much shiny black plastic, and the optional passenger display isn't well integrated. My biggest gripe is with the bezels of the main screen. Neither display follows the curved contours of the housing, as in cars like the Lucid Air and BMW iX3, instead being normal rectangles with a lot of black space around them. It's fine in terms of functionality, but it just looks cheap. I'm ready for the next-gen stuff.
Sedans are still in
The A6 is definitely a looker from the outside, though. This latest iteration of Audi's design language is well suited to bigger vehicles like the A6. Where the A4-replacing A5 got a sleeker roofline with a liftback rear end, the A6 sticks with traditional three-box sedan proportions. (If only we got the amazing Avant!) Its greenhouse is very well resolved, and the upper section of trunk is nicely curved, presenting the four-ring logo up at you. I especially like the taillight setup. The brake lights and turn signals are in the lower sections that spear off a thin light bar, while those larger upper OLED units are all for style. Well, they're more than just for style — for the first time in the U.S., the 198 OLED segments in each light can do things like display hazard triangles or activate all sections at max brightness if the car behind gets too close to you.
Similarly, the headlights have configurable running light signatures behind a mesh insert. Audi's single-frame grille has gotten especially whale shark–like, but I think it works. Going for the S Line package darkens a lot of the exterior trim, changes up the grille mesh pattern and makes the triangular bumper intakes even bigger. One of the best design elements are the blistered fenders, which are especially prominent over the rear wheels and look great in your rear-view mirrors. Best of all, there are some actual colors. A bright Grenadine Red, navy-ish Firmament Blue, super deep Midnight Green and lavender-tinged Madeira Brown are available on all models, and S Line cars can be had in electric Ascari Blue.
Cheaper than its six-cylinder competition
Even though the A6 now starts out with the V6 engine, it's priced competitively against the four-cylinder versions of its two closest competitors, the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The 2026 A6 starts at $65,395 including destination, versus $61,950 for the BMW 530i ($64,250 with AWD) and $65,250 for the Mercedes E350 ($67,750 with AWD). If you want either of the other Germans with their available inline-6s, it'll cost you $69,150 for the Bimmer and $73,650 for the Benz, both of which have AWD standard. The new A6 is only $1,500 more than the outgoing V6 model.
Audi isn't stiffing you, either. The base Premium trim has LED headlights and taillights, three-zone automatic climate control, heated auto-dimming mirrors, a power trunk, an unopenable panoramic sunroof with variable light control, 30-color ambient interior lighting, heat-insulating window glass, a wireless phone charger, digital key connectivity, and an integrated toll reader. Audi has made essentially every driver-assist system standard, including adaptive cruise control, automated emergency braking, front and rear cross-traffic assist, lane-departure warning, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, safe exit warning and more. A $750 Convenience package for the Premium includes a heated steering wheel, a surround-view camera system and parking assist.
Spend $3,400 on the Premium Plus and you get those Convenience pack features plus adaptive cruise assist with lane centering, four-zone climate control, a 3D Bang & Olufsen sound system, headlight washers, matrix LED headlights with the fancy DRLs, heated rear seats, rear window sunshades, stronger USB-C ports, a head-up display and Audi's dynamic interaction light at the base of the windshield. Another $3,900 gets you to the Prestige, which adds on the air suspension, OLED taillights, speakers in the front headrests, dual-pane side windows, power soft-close doors and the passenger screen. Fully loaded, you're looking at around $85,000.
If you can wait just a little longer...
I wouldn't order one just yet, though. Midway through the 2026 model year, starting with cars built in May, Audi will be giving the A6 a host of updates that, while not drastic changes, are worth waiting for — especially because it's all hardware stuff that can't be retrofitted to older A6s. Remote engine start will be standard across the board, a dashcam is optional on the Premium and standard on the rest, and the B&O sound system is now available on the base car. The Prestige trim gets a few more safety features like rear emergency braking, remote parking assist and a 3D view for the surround-view camera, plus a fancy Nappa leather option.
Surely the biggest update for you folks reading this will be the slightly redesigned steering wheel that gains two scroll wheels, instead of the fully touch-capacitive current wheel. This unit will thankfully be rolled out across the rest of Audi's lineup. The MMI system is also getting a redesign with a white-on-gray color scheme, maps added back onto the Virtual Cockpit, and more functionality.
The 2026 Audi A6 may not be hitting the scene as an immediate standout in the mid-size business sedan segment, but to me it's a much more appealing package than its predecessor. It's stylish, comfortable, quick, and full of tech that's less annoying to use than it used to be. Most importantly, it's a sign of life from the automaker — not just life, but even a bit of joie de vivre.