2026 Audi A6 Is A Satisfying Luxury Sedan, But You'll Want To Wait A Few Months To Get One

These days Audi feels like a confused brand, to say the least. It's no longer the design and technology leader that it was in the aughts, and it's felt like the company doesn't have a clear direction — and that's to say nothing of broader strategic and software problems within the broader Volkswagen Group.

But Audi is starting to get back on the right track. Some of its recent new models have been quite good, its clunky naming schemes are getting rectified, and judging by the Concept C that was shown last fall in Munich, a comprehensive overhaul of Audi's styling, interiors and infotainment is on the horizon. Until those next-gen models come out, though, Audi is working on its largest new-product launch cadence ever, with the redesigned A6 sedan being the latest model to hit the roads.

That's right, sedans are still important to the Germans, and the 2026 A6 is very much a sedan. It's a pretty good sedan, too, a marked improvement from the outgoing model. It's also a clearly distinct car from the fully electric liftback A6 E-Tron that rides on a totally different platform (PPE versus PPC). That's not confusing at all, right? This new A6 should appeal to a broader range of customers, but those people might want to wait just a few more months before buying one.

Full disclosure: Audi invited me to drive out to Palm Springs for a night so I could drive a couple different versions of the new A6. I was put up in a nice hotel and fed some lovely meals.