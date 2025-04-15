2026 Audi A6 Looks Better Than Any Audi Sedan Has In Years

Back in the early-to-mid 2000s, BMWs were sportier, and Mercedes-Benzes were more luxurious, but Audis were the best-looking. And before you knew it, almost every other automaker started copying Audi's homework, adding big grilles and daytime running lights to their own vehicles. Ever since Peter Schreyer left for Kia, though, it's felt like Audi's struggled to find its identity again, especially when it came to designing front ends. The 2026 Audi A6, however, looks fantastic and is arguably the best-looking sedan Audi's sold in years. We saw the Avant variant get revealed last month, but now the U.S.-bound sedan is here.

The styling isn't a wild departure from what we've seen on recent SUVs such as the Q6 E-Tron, so in a way, it's exactly the new sedan that we expected. And yet, the execution of the current corporate design language is also better than what we've seen so far. If you hate giant front grilles, you probably won't be happy with what Audi's done here, but even the Big Grille Haters have to admit this is well-done for a sedan with a big grille.

And while good looks are as valid a reason as any to pick one design over another, in this case, the A6's shape is also more aerodynamic than any gas-powered Audi ever. With a drag coefficient of 0.23, it's even more slippery than the mid-engine R8 was before it was so unceremoniously killed off. Not bad, Audi. Not bad at all.