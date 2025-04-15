2026 Audi A6 Looks Better Than Any Audi Sedan Has In Years
Back in the early-to-mid 2000s, BMWs were sportier, and Mercedes-Benzes were more luxurious, but Audis were the best-looking. And before you knew it, almost every other automaker started copying Audi's homework, adding big grilles and daytime running lights to their own vehicles. Ever since Peter Schreyer left for Kia, though, it's felt like Audi's struggled to find its identity again, especially when it came to designing front ends. The 2026 Audi A6, however, looks fantastic and is arguably the best-looking sedan Audi's sold in years. We saw the Avant variant get revealed last month, but now the U.S.-bound sedan is here.
The styling isn't a wild departure from what we've seen on recent SUVs such as the Q6 E-Tron, so in a way, it's exactly the new sedan that we expected. And yet, the execution of the current corporate design language is also better than what we've seen so far. If you hate giant front grilles, you probably won't be happy with what Audi's done here, but even the Big Grille Haters have to admit this is well-done for a sedan with a big grille.
And while good looks are as valid a reason as any to pick one design over another, in this case, the A6's shape is also more aerodynamic than any gas-powered Audi ever. With a drag coefficient of 0.23, it's even more slippery than the mid-engine R8 was before it was so unceremoniously killed off. Not bad, Audi. Not bad at all.
Quiet as a coffin
Underneath the new sheet metal, the A6 sits on Audi's latest Premium Platform Combustion platform and offers three suspension options — the standard version, a sport option or the top-of-the-line air suspension. You can also add rear-wheel steering for more nimble handling. Sadly, unlike the electric A6 E-Tron, there's no slick liftback for added practicality. Instead, you're stuck with a regular, old-fashioned trunk. For what it's worth, though, it does look like it's a pretty generously sized old-fashioned trunk. So at least there's that. Also, while the rear end will probably be the most controversial part of the A6's design, the split taillights do look cool.
Inside, the cabin looks pretty familiar if you've seen other recent Audis, but that definitely isn't a bad thing. Other than the piano black that covers the center console and the inclusion of an optional 10.9-inch passenger screen — a feature that's actually more useful than you might expect — the interior appears to be well laid out, attractive and, most importantly, quite comfortable. You get an 11.9-inch driver display, with a 14.5-inch center touchscreen directly to the right, and if that isn't enough for you, Audi will also let you add a head-up display that promises to stick even more information in your line of sight.
Expect the new A6 to be as quiet as a coffin, too. Sound insulation is reportedly up to 30% better than its predecessor, while Audi also says the windows and doors seal tighter, wheels come with sound absorbers and even the engine and transmission mount bushings promise a quieter ride. In the sportier S6 (which hasn't been revealed yet), you might want to hear a little more, but in the regular A6, quiet is definitely good.
A V6 is the only choice
Depending on what Republicans decide to do about tariffs, we may eventually get other engine options, but at launch, Audi will only offer the A6 with one powertrain configuration — its trusty turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that sends its power to all four wheels via a seven-speed automatic. That means the 261-hp turbocharged four-cylinder that comes standard on the current A6 is gone, but the V6 with its 362 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque is probably the engine you wanted anyway. After all, no one actually likes four-cylinder luxury sedans.
While Audi still hasn't announced U.S. pricing, without the base four-cylinder, it's probably safe to assume the A6 won't start below $60,000 like it currently does. I'll also probably cost more than the $62,600 it takes to get into a 2025 Audi A6 with a V6, but even with a starting price in the $65,000 range, the new platform and total redesign mean it will probably be a far better buy than the 2025 A6, especially since that car is seven years old at this point. Will it be better than the BMW 5 Series? That remains to be seen, but at least this time around, it looks like it actually has a fighting chance.