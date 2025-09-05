These Are Your Favorite Audis

We had the big Audi, a 1990 200 Turbo Quattro 4-door sedan with 5-speed manual transmission. Big sedans with manual transmissions are sexy beasts. It was the best vehicle in many ways that I've ever owned or am likely to own. Bought it as 1.5 yr old used vehicle with 60,000 miles (so a lot of highway) and kept it until 190,000 miles at which point we were looking at a bottomless pit of maintenance and it was time to move on. Whichever of us had the kids got the Audi. Super capable highway cruiser. We had a long curved uphill gravel driveway that was a nightmare in winter and would leave most cars stranded at the bottom but the Audi managed to almost always claw its way up. The key was to get a dump-the-clutch running start from the road and stay hard on the gas all the way up. At about 120,000 miles, due to a nonworking parking brake, it rolled backwards out of the garage and down the hill in the front yard until it was stopped by a tree. The insurance totaled it. I bought it back and had the back end rebuilt, and we kept it for several more years. The only downside was the upkeep was expensive especially as we got past 90,000 miles. We found an independent shop focused on VWs and Audis and they never did anything unnecessary, but repairs were always in multiples of $300 ($600, $900, $1200) usually twice per year. Due to the maintenance and the known Satanic reputation of the local Audi dealer I've never gone back to another Audi even though I really enjoyed that car.