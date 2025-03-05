Audi Revealed The Next-Gen A6 Avant In Brown To Make You Americans Even More Annoyed

Audi continues its full lineup overhaul with the redesigned sixth-generation A6, which it has first unveiled in Avant wagon form. Not to be confused with the electric A6 E-Tron that was introduced last year, this A6 is powered by internal combustion engines. "But I thought that Audi was using even numbers for EVs and odd numbers for ICE cars," you might be saying. Well, that was true — this new A6 was initially gonna be called A7, like how the gas-powered replacement for the A4 is called A5 — but just a few weeks ago Audi reversed that plan, acknowledging that the naming scheme was confusing. Thus, enter your new gas-powered (or diesel-powered) A6 Avant.

Well, I say your new A6 Avant, but that's only true if you don't live in the U.S., because of course we won't get the Avant here. To really rub it in, all of Audi's reveal images are of an A6 Avant in a wonderful shade of dark brown. There's no manual transmission option obviously, but a brown diesel wagon? I just know y'all are salivating. Still, don't click away just yet. While the A6 Avant won't be coming here we will get the upcoming Allroad version, and of course the normal A6 sedan as well, which will have a normal trunk instead of the liftback hatch that the A5 and A6 E-Trons get.