2025 Audi A6 And S6 Sportback E-Tron Are Capable EVs Arriving At Precisely The Wrong Time

Considering the $13,390 price delta between the A6 E-Tron Quattro and the S6 E-Tron, the benefits of opting for that S badge are pretty minimal from my quick drive. The S6 is the only way to get Audi's lovely if not very tightly bolstered sports seats, red upholstery, 21-inch wheels, and OLED taillights with programmable light signatures, if any of those things are dealbreakers for you.

Its standard sport-tuned air suspension sits about an inch lower than the A6's optional comfort-tuned air suspension, and it did feel notably firmer than the A6. The Balanced drive mode in the S6 felt like Dynamic mode in the A6, so it's never harsh, but it did make road imperfections a bit more apparent. In the corners, the S6 felt like it had the same levels of grip as the A6 despite being fitted with the optional 21-inch wheels and summer tires versus the A6's optional 20-inch wheels on all-season run-flats, though its thicker sway bars did keep the car a bit flatter while taming the twists and turns in the Central Coast's winding mountain roads.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

The 87-horsepower increase over the A6 was less apparent than I hoped it would be while on the move, but the S6's maximum output of 543 horsepower is only available when launch control is engaged; the rest of the time it makes do with 496 hp. The A6 Quattro achieves a 0-to-60 time of 4.3 seconds while the S6 drops that time down to 3.7 seconds; the S6 still felt quick, but not remarkably more so than the A6 Quattro in the real world.

You do get bigger brakes than the A6 in the S6, but the tech wizards at Audi managed to program both cars to use regenerative braking for the vast majority of stopping duties, so the difference wasn't particularly apparent. Regen even works in full panic-stop situations when the ABS is engaged, so I found that both cars had a similarly positive brake pedal feel and stopping power. When the regenerative braking let the calipers do some squeezing it was imperceptible to my foot, but there is a display readout that gives live feedback to show which systems are in use.